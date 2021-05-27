Very Good Dog With a Nose For Whisky Is This Scottish Distillery’s Cask Inspector

Peated scotch can be a polarizing category, with as many detractors as there are enthusiasts. Laphroaig is known in particular for embracing the arguably divisive tasting notes that people come away with after taking a sip of this Islay single malt. If flavors like tar, iodine, seaweed and wet bog are appealing to you (and they are indeed to many people), this is the whisky for you. If not, best to move on to a smoke-free Speyside or Highlands malt, which are of course delicious in their own right. There is a wide range of peated Islay whiskies to try, but Laphroaig, owned by drinks giant Beam Suntory, remains one of the best known and widely available of the bunch. Fans of the core 10-year-old expression are well advised to seek out this new sherry cask-finished version, which opens up an entirely new world of flavors that build upon its familiar character.