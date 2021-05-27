Cancel
Very Good Dog With a Nose For Whisky Is This Scottish Distillery’s Cask Inspector

By Travis Gillmore
vinepair.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrant’s Whisky in Girvan, Scotland has a unique approach to maintaining a competitive advantage. The brand recently employed a dog to help inspect its wooden casks. The distillery hired Rocco, an 18-month-old cocker spaniel specifically trained by Stuart Phillips of B.W.Y. Canine, to detect irregularities and imperfections in the wood. A second dog, Bran, was trained at the same time. In a press release, Phillips noted the classified nature of the operation: “It’s the first time such dogs have been trained to carry out a detection role like this and I’ve had to go it alone, in secret.”

