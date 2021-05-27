Lehigh Valley Food & Wine Festival preview: Here’s what you need to know about this year’s event

More than 110,000 restaurants, bars and food businesses across the country shut down as of Dec. 1 due to the pandemic.

Statistics like that one from the National Restaurant Association are why the theme of this year’s Lehigh Valley Food & Wine Festival is a salute to all those in hospitality.

After a one-year hiatus, the Lehigh Valley Food & Wine Festival returns for its 11th year June 3 to June 12 but it’s going look quite a bit different.

Here’s the rundown on some of the details of the festival:

Is it in person?

No, with a dash of yes.

It’s been a challenge for many large scale-festivals to decide how best to stage their events in light of the pandemic, the increasing vaccination rates and the ever-changing state regulations on crowd-sizes.

Last year Lehigh Valley Food & Wine had to be canceled in the 11th hour, as the pandemic first began to grip the region and shutdowns were ordered.

Every year, the festival showcases cuisine from the area’s top restaurants, offerings from vineyards and distilleries from around the world, and cooking demonstrations and workshops. The event is hosted by Northampton Community College and Wind Creek in partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. The festival is also a major fundraiser for NCC, helping fund scholarships and programs for students. Since 2010, the festival has raised more than $2 million.

When it came to this year, organizers had to make the call well before the vaccines were available and working their magic. The festival is billed as virtual, with a special event featuring celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse, and the debut of the (in-person) restaurant week.

Emeril’s back

Despite the virtual format, Lagasse will still be a big part of this year’s festival. The high-profile, award-winning chef will be part of a virtual program, which will be broadcast at 7 p.m. June 3 on lehighvalleyfoodandwine.com . (It will be free to watch.)

Also part of that program will be a number of local chefs who will prepare their top recipes for viewers, including Christopher Heath, executive corporate chef for Paxos Restaurants; Chris Cree, founder of Cree Wine Co., who will provide insights on pairing the right wine with the right meal; and virtual whiskey tastings featuring Maker’s Mark, Maker’s Mark 46, Knob Creek 9 year, and Basil Hayden’s from Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. Music will be performed by The Craig Thatcher Band.

Restaurant Week

The debut Lehigh Valley Food & Wine Festival Restaurant Week is an opportunity to go out and taste of the best food in our area. Select restaurants in the region will be offering specials throughout the week, and will showcase the delicious, extraordinary food, which has become the festival’s trademark.

The celebration will run June 4 to 12. Among the many restaurants taking part: Melt, Blue, Torre, Top Cut, Amans, Frutta Bowls in Allentown, Season’s Olive Oil & Vinegar, Emeril’s Restaurants (Emeril’s Chop House and Burgers and More by Emeril) and Surv.

Northampton County College’s restaurant Hampton Winds is doing an Emeril-themed take-out meal June 3 and 4.

Here’s what you can get:

Appetizer: Chilled poached shrimp, pickled vegetables, Cajun rémoulade; Muffaletta salad with mixed greens, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, salami, provolone, olives, red wine vinaigrette; entrée (choose one); Chicken Creole with red beans and rice, braised greens; or Bourbon BBQ salmon with roasted sweet potatoes, succotash; and dessert, praline swirl cheesecake.

Pre-order is recommended starting June 1, with pick up being held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. June 3 and 4. How much: $35 per person. Info, pre-pay: 484-893-0579.

Info and more details:

To find out more: lehighvalleyfoodandwine.com .