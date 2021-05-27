Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Camera Features Include Gimbal Mode; Custom NPU and Image Signal Processor Inbound
The last time we discussed the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro camera specifications, a previous leak mentioned that the ‘Pro’ version would ship with a 50MP primary sensor, coupled with 5x optical zoom support and other upgrades. Unfortunately, the Pixel 6 was not part of the conversation when discussing the optics, but one tipster has an update for us, and it is exciting to read about since both models could feature a gimbal camera mode, along with other upgrades.wccftech.com