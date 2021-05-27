Cancel
Readers React: Should we display our vaccination cards?

Allentown Morning Call
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was struck by a recent Morning Call article explaining how stressful the new mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and from Pennsylvania make it for front-line workers. One way we could reduce that stress level is if everyone who is vaccinated displays their vaccination card...

www.mcall.com
State
Pennsylvania State
#Vaccination#Disease Control#Disease Prevention#Stress#Guidelines#Front Line Workers#Krikorian#Clip
Public HealthPosted by
hillcountrynews

US administers 300 millionth COVID-19 vaccine shot

The U.S. passed another milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination effort Sunday after administering its 300 millionth dose. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has...
Public HealthWECT

CDC report renews calls for young people to get COVID-19 vaccine

(CNN) – New COVID-19 cases continue to go down in the U.S., but top health officials are focusing on another number that’s rising. A weekly report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an increase in the number of youths hospitalized with COVID-19 this spring. “More concerning were...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vaccine incentives are misguided

I hope I am not alone in feeling dismayed when I read “Free beer, gift cards, $1 million lottery: Why incentives work in effort to vaccinate against COVID-19” (May 20). Oh my, our state government came up with money to entice, persuade and encourage Oregonians to get their vaccine while we have a houseless population growing exponentially, garbage piling up everywhere, Oregonians with medical and mental health needs unable to get care, and an environment that is rapidly disintegrating. These are just a few of the atrocities that chronically plague our community, with policymaking taking months, years and even decades to locate funding and develop solutions to address these issues. If we can find money this quickly for vaccines, why can we not find money to assist our fellow Oregonians in finding a home? I don’t know about you, but something about this does not settle well with my conscience. I am horrified. What are we saying to the person in a wheelchair living on the sidewalk pictured in the May 23 issue of The Oregonian with the story “Will residents return downtown?” Sorry you are living on the sidewalk in a tent, but if you are vaccinated, you may have a chance of winning $1 million.
Public SafetyAllentown Morning Call

Readers React: Gun permit rules should include training, drug testing

I am a Democrat and also a supporter of the Second Amendment. I own several guns and have a conceal carry permit. When I went to the courthouse years ago to get my permit, I was amazed that in Pennsylvania not only do you not have to take a training course to carry a concealed weapon for safety purposes, but you don’t even need to take a drug test.
Public HealthCharleston City Paper

6/5 COVID-19 update: 178 cases; 2.0% positive; 16 deaths

Rural Resonance joins forces with BadTalks on new track, ‘Apartment’. 6/4 COVID-19 update: 119 cases; 2.1% positive; 10 deaths. What you need to know today: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky is urging parents to vaccinate their teenage children to protect them from an illness that can be severe even among young people. A study conducted by the CDC showed that nearly one-third of teenagers hospitalized with COVID-19 during a […]
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

We're on our way to a new normal, but we need more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 [editorial]

Pennsylvania ended most of its COVID-19 mitigation measures Monday, allowing restaurants, gyms, theaters and other businesses and venues to return to operating at 100% capacity. Fully vaccinated people no longer are required to wear masks or stay 6 feet apart, though a mask requirement remains in place for people who have not been fully vaccinated. Additionally, masks still are required on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation and in transportation hubs such as airports and stations. (Workplaces, businesses, long-term care facilities, hospitals and other public spaces may have their own mask requirements.) The state’s masking requirement for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals will remain in place until June 28, or until 70% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated, whichever comes first.
Combat SportsAllentown Morning Call

Readers React: Fireworks may trigger PTSD

Now that we’re in fireworks season, please keep the veterans in your neighborhood in mind. Many suffer silently in their homes, and fireworks are a trigger to post-traumatic stress disorder. These men and women put their lives on the line for you and your family, as true patriots do. Many...
Somerset, KYWinchester Sun

As vaccinations slack again, mutant virus variants still threaten

If you think the pandemic is over, you’re wrong; we must still prepare for the worst, because of mutated versions of the coronavirus that can spread quickly among unvaccinated people, retired physician Kevin Kavanagh of Somerset writes for the Louisville Courier Journal. “Similar to the flu, immunity to last year’s...
Kansas StateTopeka Capital-Journal

Letters: Readers have strong opinions about Kansas state workers, the Big Lie, vaccination cards and Lady Shakes

Good article. One thing the state needs to consider is the cost of putting employees back in the workplace. At my agency, we pay about $249,000 a month in rent. During the last year, only about 12-20 have been in the workplace instead of the usual 150. Now that managements' bogus excuses about working at home have been disproven, the state could save a ton of money if people worked at home. It would be interesting to see how much they would save a month or in a year.
Public HealthTelegraph

With millions vaccinated, we must be allowed to throw off our muzzles

Like many golf fans, I stayed up into the small hours of Monday to watch Phil Mickelson strike a blow for the over-50s in becoming the oldest winner of a major title at the PGA tournament in South Carolina. It was a remarkable sporting achievement, but what struck me most was the crowds. Thousands of spectators followed Mickelson up the final fairway as though he was the Pied Piper to cheer the people’s champion to victory. Eighteen months ago there would have been nothing unusual about these boisterous celebrations; but here before our eyes was a country whose people were determined to enjoy themselves again. Moreover, there was hardly a mask in sight.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says This Is How Your COVID Vaccine Will Be Different Next Year

Vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had a successful run over the last few months. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 136 million people in the U.S. have already been fully vaccinated against COVID. Still, however, there's concern over emerging variants, with five variants of concern already circulating in the U.S. that experts are worried could be more transmissible and more likely to evade current vaccines. Luckily, vaccine manufacturers have been working to find new ways to fight these variants, and any others that may emerge down the line. In fact, Moderna just announced a big change to its vaccine to do just that—and it could affect your COVID vaccination in 2022.
EducationAllentown Morning Call

Readers React: Schools should encourage respect for all people

Together we can grow, if we make the strength and courage to accomplish goals a building block to success. Education can play an important role in this concept by promoting and teaching, from preschool through higher education, to accept, respect and promote all people as equals regardless of their culture.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Excess Deaths Estimated for ESRD Patients During COVID-19

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A total of 8.7 to 12.9 excess deaths were estimated per 1,000 end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients during the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research published in the June 4 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.