Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harris County, TX

Derion Vence pleads guilty in 2019 death of 4-year-old Maleah Davis

By Nicole Hensley
Houston Chronicle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrittany Bowens — the mother of slain 4-year-old Maleah Davis — took her time to say how Derion Vence was at the root of her grief. She looked at him, clad in an orange Harris County Jail jumpsuit, and cried in silence Thursday as a bailiff in the 180th District Court fetched her a box of tissues. And then, for the first time in public since her daughter’s heart-wrenching 2019 disappearance, she spoke. Destroyed were future memories of prom nights, dates and weddings, Bowens said.

www.houstonchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police Custody#Child Custody#Trial Court#County Jail#Hispanic#Child Protective Service#180th District Court#Vence Pleads#Mr Vence#Daughter#Sgt Mark Holbrook#Investigators#Parole#Abduction#Court Records#Plea Papers State#Bond#Temporary Custody#Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

Judge hears arguments to delay Harding Street lawsuit

Attorneys for relatives of two people killed in a fraudulent 2019 drug raid asked a federal judge Monday to shoot down a bid from Harris County prosecutors to halt a civil lawsuit against officers involved in the incident until they’ve been tried in court. The case relates to the 2019...
Houston, TXhoustonpublicmedia.org

Federal Judge In Houston Orders Review Of Harding Street Raid Evidence In Lawsuit

The Harris County medical examiner must release evidence to a federal judge in a lawsuit over the deadly Harding Street police shooting, the judge ruled Monday. The ruling came during the civil case filed by the family of Pecan Park residents Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nichols, who were shot and killed during a no-knock drug raid orchestrated by disgraced former Houston Police officer Gerald Goines. Goines was fired and charged with murder after police and prosecutors say he concoted a lie about a confidential informant to obtain the no-knock warrant.
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Family, police asking for help after man shot, killed in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for a fatal shooting in southwest Houston. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Concourse Drive near Duchamp Drive in the Westwood area, police said. According to authorities, witnesses told them the victim, 29-year-old Elias Marzano, and...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Shooting outside of Houston Grand Prix leaves one teen injured

A shootout in front of a go-cart track in north Harris County late Saturday left one teen with a bullet wound on his buttocks, police said. The boy told police he was standing in the parking lot of Houston Grand Prix off the Eastex Freeway when a blue Buick pulled up and started shooting. He said he returned fire, and was grazed by a bullet at some point.
Pearland, TXabc17news.com

Family and friends hold emotional tributes for mom found dead

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) — A prayer and vigil ceremony was held in honor of Houston mother of three, Erica Hernandez, who was missing for 22 days before she was found. Family, friends, and supporters gathered around the pond in Pearland’s Shadow Creek Ranch Neighborhood where Hernandez was found in her submerged vehicle on Tuesday, just two days after Mother’s Day.
Fort Bend County, TXKaty Times

UPDATE: Suspect sought in series of grocery store robberies

Both the Fort Bend County and Harris County sheriff’s offices are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a suspect wanted for a series of robberies in both counties. The young man enters stores, walks up to the service counter, and passes over a note to employees demanding money, law enforcement officials say.
Harris County, TXspringhappenings.com

Search Underway for Missing Elderly Male with Dementia

Harris County, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 79-year-old male with dementia, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office. Officials say that an elderly male identified as 79-year-old, Lee Gee, was last seen at his home in the 8400 block of Vistadale Court around 9:00 AM.
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

Pedestrian killed in west Harris County intersection, driver facing DWI charge

A driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday in west Harris County is facing a DWI charge, officials said. The pedestrian was struck around 2 a.m. while crossing the street at the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and State Highway 6 near Alief, said Sgt. Daniel Cooper of the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The unidentified victim was in the crosswalk area.
Houston, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

Traffic Stop Results In Houston Man Arrest

On Tuesday, May 11 around 2 a.m. Deputy Seth Nagel stopped a Ford pick-up for an expired registration on Hwy. 71 near Kirtley Road. The report said an odor of marijuana was present and after a probable cause search of the vehicle, the driver was found to be in possession of marijuana, THC wax and several firearms. The driver was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of…
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

PHOTOS: 4 emaciated German shepherds rescued from home in southwest Houston possibly involved in dogfighting

HOUSTON – The Houston Humane Society said it has rescued a family of four German shepherds as part of an animal cruelty case. The dogs, which were found emaciated while suffering from extreme skin conditions and fungal infections, were found in at a home located at 14700 Almeda Rd. after BARC Animal Control officers conducted a sweep of a local neighborhood near Fourth Ward. Authorities said they had received several complaints of stray dogs in the area.