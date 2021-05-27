Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockville, MD

Mykonos Grill Featured in Washington Post as a "Favorite"

By The National Herald
thenationalherald.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC – Mykonos Grill, located at 121 Congressional Lane in Rockville, MD, was featured among Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema's “Seven Favorite Places to Eat Right Now,” on May 25. The restaurant's General Manager and Owner is Angelo (Evangelos) Mitsotakis, cousin of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and...

www.thenationalherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockville, MD
Lifestyle
City
Rockville, MD
Washington, DC
Restaurants
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Food & Drinks
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Cooking#Food Drink#Top Chef#White Wine#Greek#The Co Owner#Vip#Grazers#Mykonos Grill Hours#Congressional Lane#Dc#Specials#Lemony Roast Potatoes#Lamb Chops#Owner Mitsotakis#Cousin#D#Am 9 Pm Friday Saturday#Spanakopita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Athens
Country
Greece
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsWashington City Paper

How to Be a Better Customer When Restaurants Fully Reopen in D.C.

In a move that startled the D.C. hospitality industry, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on May 10 that restaurants and bars could dramatically increase their seating capacities starting this Friday. The new mayor’s order, issued today, makes some tweaks. Starting on May 21 at 5 a.m., both restaurants and taverns/bars can...
Washington, DCFalls Church News-Press

Cicadas Sightings All Around F.C.

SPOTTED coming out of the ground near you are the beloved Brood X cicadas. Every 17 years, they emerge from their soil in the Washington, D.C. region (and elsewhere) to find new admirers, such as Gwen Young pictured here.
Washington, DCRoll Call Online

Photos of the day: Urban wildlife edition

A U.S. Park Police officer crosses the road on horseback along with a couple pedestrians at Seventh Street Northwest near the National Mall on Monday. The Washington area began buzzing this weekend with the loosening of mask restrictions for the vaccinated — and from the literal emergence of a cicada brood 17 years in the making.
Bethesda, MDmymcmedia.org

Newly Vaccinated People Can Get a $50 Gift Card to José Andrés’ D.C.-Area Restaurants

Chef José Andrés wants people to get COVID-19 vaccinated and he’s offering $50 gift cards to his Washington, D.C.-area restaurants to those who do. The celebrity chef and Bethesda resident said that beginning May 8 until 70% of the U.S. is vaccinated, anyone who is newly vaccinated may come to his D.C.-area ThinkFoodGroup restaurants and show their vaccination card to get a $50 gift card.
InternetPosted by
DCist

12 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week

CICADA RADIO: Join local station Takoma Radio, 94.3 FM, for a cicada invasion-themed radio show to welcome our emerging insect friends. The bi-weekly free-form show What’s Up Next will debut a soundtrack to match the Biblical invasion of cicadas. (8 p.m., FREE) ORGAN CONCERTS: To celebrate the second anniversary of...
Bethesda, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Cookies & dreams

On a Wednesday morning in March, workers dressed in white button-down bakers shirts, aprons and chef coats are scraping cake batter from bowls, kneading bread on floured tables and placing dough on baking sheets. The air is filled with sweet smells that intensify every time the oven opens. “Hot rack!”...
RestaurantsNBC Washington

Restaurants Prepare to Return to Full Capacity in DC

Many local restaurants are preparing to return back to normal as indoor dining restrictions end Friday in D.C. Hollis Silverman, owner of The Duck and The Peach, opened her restaurant just after Christmas as D.C.’s second indoor dining ban began. As vaccine rates rise and restrictions ease, staff at The Duck and The Peach are now getting the hang of things in a space reworked for the post-pandemic consumer.
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

Take A Ride On The Some Of The Longest Ziplines In Maryland At Go Ape

Have you always wanted to try ziplining? There’s no need to travel out of state to enjoy an aerial adventure among the treetops. Check out this adventure park in Maryland that’s full of rope courses and some of the longest ziplines in the state. Read on, and consider booking an experience here in the coming […] The post Take A Ride On The Some Of The Longest Ziplines In Maryland At Go Ape appeared first on Only In Your State.
Washington, DCPosted by
Shore News Network

Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer opening new D.C. restaurant

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Taffer’s Tavern, the innovative new full service tavern concept founded by industry leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer, today unveiled the location for its first of multiple restaurants coming to the Washington, D.C., metro area. Cuisine Solutions, the world’s leading manufacturer of sous vide foods and Taffer’s Tavern franchisee for the Washington, D.C., metro, signed a lease to bring the ‘Restaurant of the Future’ to 700 6th Street NW in the high-energy Penn Quarter neighborhood. Taffer originally tapped Cuisine Solutions to assist with menu development and kitchen design for Taffer’s Tavern, now the world’s authority on sous vide technology will operate the first D.C. location in alignment with its core of innovation. The future Taffer’s Tavern location is adjacent to the Capital One Arena complex and Gallery Place rapid transit station of the Washington Metro, all within walking distance to national landmarks, museums and popular attractions.
Visual ArtWashington Post

How artists Rex Delafkaran and Nancy Daly would spend a perfect day in D.C.

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. Social media makes it easier than ever to find cool art, but your search shouldn’t stop at your phone. You’ll miss places such as a new project located in Park View — named But, Also — that exhibits original works for purchase from local artists. Besides offering creators more means to make money, co-founders and artists Nancy Daly and Rex Delafkaran want to make art accessible to those who might feel intimidated by expensive galleries.
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Voice

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington as of Tuesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Washington: 1. 2202 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE (202) 678-6010; 2. 1117 10th St NW (202) 326-1401; 3. 3240 Pennsylvania Ave. SE (202) 584-5700; 4. 661 Pennsylvania Ave. SE (202) 543-3305; 5. 845 Bladensburg Rd NE (202) 397-2600; 6. 1199 Vermont Ave NW (202) 628-0720; 7. 5227 Georgia Ave NW (202) 723-5811; 8. 1755 Columbia Rd NW (202) 234-8601; 9. 2834 Alabama Ave SE (202) 582-4800; 10. 2350 Washington Pl NE (202) 635-8520; 11. 128 130 Kennedy St NW (202) 829-3235; 12. 2226 Wisconsin Ave (202) 944-8671; 13. 435 8th St NW (202) 783-4293; 14. 3031 14th St NW (202) 332-4865; 15. 2129 14th Street, North West (202) 299-0138; 16. 1000 U St NW (202) 518-2978; 17. 1100 New Jersey Ave SE (202) 488-2364; 18. 645 H St NE (202) 544-1878; 19. 804 Maine Ave SW (202) 488-1428; 20. 1515 New York Ave NE (202) 269-0005; 21. 7828 Georgia Ave NW (202) 882-1132; 22. 1506 21st St NW (202) 818-8070; 23. 326 East Capitol St NE (202) 543-4400; 24. 1800 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE (202) 503-3610; 25. 1400 7th St NW 202-238-0181; 26. 300 H St NE 202-548-5101; 27. 1050 Brentwood Rd NE 202-281-3901; 28. 1345 Park Rd NW 202-777-1078; 29. 1535 Alabama Ave SE 202-610-6450; 30. 1631 Kalorama Rd NW (202) 299-0874; 31. 1350 Potomac Ave SE (202) 544-1613; 32. 1201 First St NE (202) 589-0127; 33. 401 M St SE (202) 554-2076; 34. 1841 Columbia Rd NW (202) 795-9711; 35. 3001 P St NW (202) 337-4100; 36. 6500 Piney Branch Rd NW 202-723-5612; 37. 2845 Alabama Ave SE 202-575-7527; 38. 490 L St NW 202-719-2439; 39. 3830 Georgia Ave NW 202-722-4067; 40. 1100 4th St SW 202-719-2500; 41. 1855 Wisconsin Ave NW 202-333-6048; 42. 415 14th St SE 202-920-5875; 43. 1747 Columbia Rd NW 202-667-2080; 44. 1601 Maryland Ave NE 202-398-6900; 45. 5545 Connecticut Ave NW 202-364-0320; 46. 1217 22nd St NW 202-776-9084; 47. 801 7th St NW 202-789-5345; 48. 1155 F St NW #975 202-969-8814; 49. 1306 U St NW 202-328-8761; 50. 1815 Connecticut Ave NW 202-332-1718; 51. 3301 New Mexico Ave NW 202-966-4900; 52. 5929 Georgia Ave NW 202-719-3770;
Maryland Stateourcommunitynow.com

Where to Pick Strawberries in Maryland This Spring

PHONE: (301)645-4554. This family farm was founded in 1911 and prides itself on being a great place for kids. They often have rain day specials and also sell reduced-priced flats of berries for making jam. It doesn't get much better than that! They also have bedding plants and colorful hanging baskets for sale, as well as hay and straw for all of your garden needs.
AnimalsPosted by
Fox News

Cicadas with blood-red eyes emerge in DC

Eerie stunning photos captured Brood X cicadas with blood-red eyes emerging from their shells in Washington, D.C., on Sunday after 17 years of hibernation. The creepy insects push out of their casings in the ground looking pale with yellow wings before their skeletons harden and turn brown — and they fly off in droves to mate, creating their telltale deafening buzz.
TV SeriesWTOP

Victim, filmmakers reflect on DC Sniper attacks in true-crime TV series ‘I, Sniper’

Next year marks the 20th anniversary of the D.C. sniper attacks of 2002. The harrowing days are chronicled in the new documentary TV series “I, Sniper.”. “No one’s ever tried to do something this ambitious,” Creative Director John Smithson told WTOP. “There were three prongs to this: the families of the 10 known victims and those who survived … a huge number of law enforcement [for] the biggest manhunt in American history [and] getting phone calls with Lee Malvo from jail.”
Public HealthWashington Post

D.C. lifts mask mandate Monday for fully vaccinated people

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read. D.C.’s broad mask order, which has required residents for months to wear masks almost every...
MilitaryPosted by
WUSA9

DC diner continues to feed National Guard troops

WASHINGTON — It's been a long four-and-a-half months since the insurrection at the Capitol. National Guard troops have been in D.C. protecting the U.S. Capitol building since January. While those troops will see their deployment end next Sunday, it's still not too late to thank them for their service. Enter...