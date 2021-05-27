Cancel
Research Less Likely to Be True is Cited More

By Annie Lennon
labroots.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from the University of California San Diego have found that non-replicable data is cited 153 times more often than data that has been replicated. They say that this is because non-replicable findings are often more ‘interesting’ than those that can be reproduced. For the study, the researchers examined data...

www.labroots.com
Sciencewiscassetnewspaper.com

UMaine researchers: Culture drives human evolution more than genetics

In a new study, University of Maine researchers found that culture helps humans adapt to their environment and overcome challenges better and faster than genetics. After conducting an extensive review of the literature and evidence of long-term human evolution, scientists Tim Waring and Zach Wood concluded that humans are experiencing a “special evolutionary transition” in which the importance of culture, such as learned knowledge, practices and skills, is surpassing the value of genes as the primary driver of human evolution.
ScienceEurekAlert

Researchers identify a molecule critical to functional brain rejuvenation

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021--Recent studies suggest that new brain cells are being formed every day in response to injury, physical exercise, and mental stimulation. Glial cells, and in particular the ones called oligodendrocyte progenitors, are highly responsive to external signals and injuries. They can detect changes in the nervous system and form new myelin, which wraps around nerves and provides metabolic support and accurate transmission of electrical signals. As we age, however, less myelin is formed in response to external signals, and this progressive decline has been linked to the age-related cognitive and motor deficits detected in older people in the general population. Impaired myelin formation also has been reported in older individuals with neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis or Alzheimer's and identified as one of the causes of their progressive clinical deterioration.
Mental Healthsciencecodex.com

Understanding feelings: When less is more

A facial expression or the sound of a voice can say a lot about a person's emotional state; and how much they reveal depends on the intensity of the feeling. But is it really true that the stronger an emotion, the more intelligible it is? An international research team comprised of scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics, New York University, and the Max Planck NYU Center for Language, Music, and Emotion (CLaME) has now discovered a paradoxical relationship between the intensity of emotional expressions and how they are perceived.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Monash researchers make fundamental advance in understanding T cell immunity

Monash University researchers have provided a fundamental advance regarding how T cells become activated when encountering pathogens such as viruses. The recent study published in Science, co-led by Professor Nicole La Gruta, Professor Jamie Rossjohn and Professor Stephanie Gras with first author Dr Pirooz Zareie from the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute, have found that T Cells need to recognise pathogens in a particular orientation in order to receive a strong activating signal.
ScienceDaily Californian

UC Berkeley study finds Earth’s core grows asymmetrically

A study published Thursday co-authored by three UC Berkeley researchers found that the Earth’s core grows asymmetrically. Campus researchers Daniel Frost and Brian Chandler and professor Barbara Romanowicz, joined by Marine Lasbleis from the Université de Nantes, discovered that the Earth’s solid inner core grows faster on its eastern side than its western side, according to a UC Berkeley press release. The research project was given $152,142 from a National Science Foundation geophysics grant, according to Frost, the assistant project scientist.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Cocaine’s Effect on the Brain: New Research on Fruit Flies Shows Impact at the Cellular Level

Study lays groundwork for developing drugs to treat or prevent addiction in humans and provides contextual framework for future research. New research from the Clemson University Center for Human Genetics has identified specific cell clusters in the brain of the common fruit fly affected by acute cocaine exposure, potentially laying the groundwork for the development of drugs to treat or prevent addiction in humans.
Computersarxiv.org

Less is More: Pay Less Attention in Vision Transformers

Transformers have become one of the dominant architectures in deep learning, particularly as a powerful alternative to convolutional neural networks (CNNs) in computer vision. However, Transformer training and inference in previous works can be prohibitively expensive due to the quadratic complexity of self-attention over a long sequence of representations, especially for high-resolution dense prediction tasks. To this end, we present a novel Less attention vIsion Transformer (LIT), building upon the fact that convolutions, fully-connected (FC) layers, and self-attentions have almost equivalent mathematical expressions for processing image patch sequences. Specifically, we propose a hierarchical Transformer where we use pure multi-layer perceptrons (MLPs) to encode rich local patterns in the early stages while applying self-attention modules to capture longer dependencies in deeper layers. Moreover, we further propose a learned deformable token merging module to adaptively fuse informative patches in a non-uniform manner. The proposed LIT achieves promising performance on image recognition tasks, including image classification, object detection and instance segmentation, serving as a strong backbone for many vision tasks.
Philadelphia, PAphysiciansweekly.com

Providers Less Likely to Prescribe Statins in the Afternoon

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Statin prescribing for at-risk individuals decreases among primary care providers as the day progresses, particularly in the afternoon compared with the morning, according to a research letter published online May 11 in JAMA Network Open. Allison J. Hare, from University of Pennsylvania in...
Sciencespectrumnews.org

Community Newsletter: Missing CUL3 in mice, implementation science, a poetic protocol

Hello, and welcome to this week’s Community Newsletter! I’m your host, Chelsey B. Coombs, Spectrum’s engagement editor. The first paper that sparked discussion in the autism research community this week is about the gene CUL3 and comes from Gaia Novarino, professor of neuroscience at the Institute of Science and Technology Austria in Klosterneuburg.
ScienceFreethink

Genes Show Which Animals Will Adapt to Climate Change

Habitat loss is currently the biggest reason for modern extinctions. But with climate change, we're bound to see even more extremes — like massive wildfires and wildly fluctuating temperatures. As things are expected to worsen, researchers are trying to figure out which species are resilient enough to survive or adapt...
ScienceEurekAlert

Flinders Research - Vortex Fluidic Technologies (video)

Loading video... Caption Wider clean chemistry applications of the extraordinary Vortex Fluidic Device -- invented by Flinders University's Professor Colin Raston -- are likely in the wake of new research that has been published outlining the seemingly endless possible uses. This took more than 100,000 experiments to work out -- and Professor Raston hopes this publication will encourage more researchers to embrace the VFD and explore yet more innovative applications for this ingenious device. Credit Professor Colin Raston, Flinders University. Usage Restrictions None.
HealthPosted by
Axios

Harmful superbugs less likely in organic meats, study finds

Organic meats are less likely to contain harmful bacteria, including multi-drug resistant organisms, according to a recent study from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Why it matters: The study, published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, highlights the risks of overuse of antibiotics in the U.S. food supply...
Weight LossMedscape News

'Sit Less, Move More' May Be Key to Keeping Weight Off

Although the advice to "sit less, move more" to lose excess weight and keep it off has been criticized as being too simplistic, a new study suggests it may be important to keep lost weight from creeping back. Individuals with former obesity who lost at least 20 pounds (9.1 kg)...
Societynationalmortgageprofessional.com

Time To Revolt Against ‘More Work, Less Pay’

Establishing and embracing roles, inside and outside of the workplace. Coming on the heels of Women’s History Month, let’s continue the celebration of women and acknowledge the superhumans that we are. From leading the home to leading in the office, women take on many roles. Many women with families currently serve as caretakers, taxi drivers, line cooks, housekeepers and, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers, and tutors.
ScienceEurekAlert

Humboldt Research Fellowship for postdoctoral and experienced researchers

The Humboldt Research Fellowship is one of the most prestigious fellowships for researchers of all nations and disciplines. It sponsors outstanding international researchers to conduct research in Germany. In addition to the fellowship amount, the researchers benefit in particular from networking with the global network of Humboldt Fellows. Researchers from...
ScienceEurekAlert

A Computational Look at How Genes Change the Human Brain

Liang Zhan, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Pitt's Swanson School of Engineering, received a $500,000 CAREER award from the National Science Foundation to develop computational tools that improve our understanding of the human brain. In this project, he will leverage brain modular structure to study brain imaging...
Mental HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Narcissistic people aren't just full of themselves – new research finds they're more likely to be aggressive and violent

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Brad Bushman, The Ohio State University and Sophie Kjaervik, The Ohio State University. (THE CONVERSATION) The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea. We recently reviewed 437 studies...
forsythwoman.com

Being Concise – Using Less to Say More

We’ve all been in that conversation. You know the one. Someone makes a comment or asks a question, and the response seems to go on forever. It’s not that complicated of a question and didn’t necessitate that much of an answer – but the person talking (maybe it’s YOU!) just keeps on talking.
EngineeringScientist

How STEM Can Be More Inclusive of Scientists with Disabilities

According to a 2019 National Science Foundation report, only 10 percent of employed scientists and engineers self-identify as having at least one disability, despite that fact that almost 20 percent of all undergraduates self-report the same, with disabled undergraduates enrolling in STEM programs at roughly the same rate as those without. These statistics are likely an underestimate of the true number of scientists living with disabilities, as a culture of stigmatization and ableism—discrimination that favors people with typical physical and mental abilities—in academia makes the choice over whether to disclose a disability a difficult one, according to a commentary published May 18 in Trends in Neuroscience.