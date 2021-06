A majority of Britons frown on their neighbours planning to jet off to Spain, Greece or France this summer, with 60 per cent in a new poll saying it is not reasonable to holiday in such countries while they remain on the government’s coronavirus amber list.Some 63 per cent polled for The Independent agreed with Boris Johnson’s assessment that travel to such countries should be avoided except in “extreme circumstances”, such as a serious illness of a family member.Meanwhile one in five of those taking part in the Savanta ComRes survey thought the maximum £10,000 fine for breaching the rules...