Acer Chromebook Spin 713: early impressions of Acer’s next big hit [VIDEO]

With the Next@Acer event in the books, it’s time we share a bit about the devices they sent us to take a look at. We have another post and video about the gigantic Acer Chromebook 317 and another that highlights all 4 Chromebooks announced at the event, but right now we’re talking about what could be one of the best Chromebooks of 2021 once the dust settles. As they did in 2020, Acer has put together a great combination of things in the new version of the Spin 713 that doesn’t try to reinvent the premium Chromebook. Instead, it iterates on all the good things they did last year and succeeds in besting the predecessor in nearly all sorts of ways.