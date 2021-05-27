Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Acer Chromebook Spin 713: early impressions of Acer’s next big hit [VIDEO]

By Robby Payne
chromeunboxed.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Next@Acer event in the books, it’s time we share a bit about the devices they sent us to take a look at. We have another post and video about the gigantic Acer Chromebook 317 and another that highlights all 4 Chromebooks announced at the event, but right now we’re talking about what could be one of the best Chromebooks of 2021 once the dust settles. As they did in 2020, Acer has put together a great combination of things in the new version of the Spin 713 that doesn’t try to reinvent the premium Chromebook. Instead, it iterates on all the good things they did last year and succeeds in besting the predecessor in nearly all sorts of ways.

chromeunboxed.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Hit#Chromebooks#Video Quality#Ssd#Screen Time#Hdmi#Intel Tiger Lake Core#Acer Chromebook#256gb#Fast Internals#Nvme Ssd Storage#8gb#Full Sized Hdmi Port#Microsd Card Slot#Amazing Viewing Angles#Brightness#Video#Ram#Smooth#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Computersimpactlab.com

Acer’s SpatialLabs is glasses-free 3D in a prototype laptop

Acer wants to bring stereoscopic 3D to laptops, with a new SpatialLabs display that promises to float graphics right out of a laptop’s screen without demanding you wear special glasses to see them. The system instead combines a switchable lenticular lens screen with an eye-tracking camera, all fitted into a prototype ConceptD notebook.
Electronicswccftech.com

Acer Announces Three new Predator Gaming Monitors

Acer has announced three new gaming monitors to its Predator series, the Predator X38 S, Predator X28, and the Predator CG437K S. These three monitors offer a plethora of different features ranging from 42.5-inch screen size, a curved high-resolution display, or even a high refresh rate of above the 144 Hz.
Technologyausdroid.net

Acer announces four new Chromebooks with only one coming to Australia

Acer recently announced the addition of four new Chromebooks to their range, but sadly only one is definitely bound for Australia. Two won’t be available in Australia and one with yet to be announced local pricing and availability. So… some good news right? The model that is coming to Australia is the Chromebook Spin 713.
Computerslifewire.com

Acer’s Swift X is PC’s Answer to the M1 MacBook Air

Apple’s MacBook Air will face a formidable challenger this summer. The Acer Swift X is a 14-inch laptop that’s seven-tenths of an inch thick and weighs about three pounds, yet packs Nvidia’s RTX 3050 Ti graphics card to deliver solid performance in modern AAA games. It will retail for $899 with 512GB of storage, a full $100 less than the entry-level MacBook Air.
ElectronicsPCWorld

Acer's flipping, finger-friendly convertible Chromebook is just $200

We love Chromebooks since they are relatively hassle-free, and in addition to being ideal web devices, they can also run Android apps and Linux desktop programs. Chromebooks also tend to be very well priced—especially today with this deal we found at Walmart. The big box retailer is selling an Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for $200, down from the $300 MSRP. That’s a significant disount.
Computersreviewed.com

Acer’s Predator Helios 300 shows up for the party under-dressed

Acer’s latest Predator Helios 300 (available at Acer) is a fast, relatively affordable gaming laptop that needs an update. Its dull display, unpleasant keyboard, and modest processor restricts its appeal to gamers on a single-minded quest to find maximum frame rate per dollar. Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors....
Computerstwit.tv

Acer Swift 5 Review

New episodes are posted every Wednesday. The Acer Swift 5 is an ultraportable laptop with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, an Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass touchscreen (and optional antimicrobial solution for the whole device), and verified as an Intel Evo platform notebook design. Ant Pruitt gives his review.
Electronicswepc.com

An Impressive $120 (32%) Off Acer’s 2K 144Hz Gaming Monitor

Gaming monitors are quickly becoming one of the most important parts of your gaming setup. Fast refresh rates, low response times, and variable refresh rate support can quite literally revolutionize your gaming experience. Fortunately, there is a tonne of gaming monitors to choose from in today’s market – many of...
Computersicydk.com

Acer Nitro 5 touchpad driver is not working [Solved]

Acer is a popular brand in this part of the world and I have seen a bunch of Acer Nitro 5 laptops at my friend’s place, recently. I don’t want to buy it but I am quite curious to know why Acer Nitro 5 touchpad driver is not working. I will try to look into it more seriously and try to update this post if I find any fix or workaround.
ComputersAllentown Morning Call

MacBook vs. Surface Go: Which is better?

When it comes to technology, Microsoft and Apple are two of the biggest brand names in a variety of areas. They go head-to-head in the world of laptops, with the Apple MacBook and Microsoft Surface Go. These two laptops both have a slim design that looks great and is easy...
Cell Phonesreviewgeek.com

15 Accessories to Supercharge Your PC Gaming Setup

There are plenty of products that market themselves to the gaming crowd, but what if you want to go a little extra? From crazy lighting options to more accurate inputs, high-end gaming peripherals are convenient and look cool. So let’s look at some of the best accessories on the market and how they can improve your setup.
Computersstateofpress.com

ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage review: All AMD and A-OK

Despite being a very fast display though, it’s not particularly bright, especially if you’re using the Strix G15 outdoors. It’s better suited to low-light gameplay in a dark room. Colors look a bit washed out, and it’s not nearly as detailed as the Zephyrus G15’s sharper 1,440p display. (That’s also an option with this model, it just wasn’t available to review.) This isn’t the computer I’d pick to watch movies on, or to do serious media creation work. It’s a gaming rig, through and through.
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...