Beneil Dariush had ordered a Tesla back in December which still hadn't arrived. If you're a follower of UFC, you'll know that Beneil Dariush is having a pretty good time at the moment. The mixed martial artist is now a serious title contender after getting a major win at UFC 262. He didn't have any other fighters on his mind though during his post-match interview with Joe Rogan, as he instead decided to call out Rogan's "buddy" Elon Musk. Why? Dariush had ordered a Tesla back in December last year and it still hadn't arrived!