Acer Chromebook 317: hands-on with the world’s first 17-inch Chromebook [VIDEO]
The Next@Acer event has wrapped up and we now have a total of 4 new Chromebooks headed to store shelves in the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (see our initial impressions here), Chromebook 514, Chromebook 314, and the giant, 17.3-inch Chromebook 317. While there was no in-person event this year (for understandable reasons), Acer did send us a couple of these new Chromebooks to check out and there’s honestly a lot to like about them both.chromeunboxed.com