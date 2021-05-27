Acer Chromebook 317: hands-on with the world’s first 17-inch Chromebook [VIDEO]

Ever since Google announced its Material You design principles at this year’s I/O conference a few weeks ago and since the company hinted that the new, custom styling based on your personal preferences would eventually come to Chromebooks, I’ve been excited about what that could look like on Chrome OS. So, instead of simply dreaming, I took some time to mock it up visually so that I could share with you all what I truly believe Chromebooks may look like in the near future. I’ve also gone ahead and implemented a few tweaks to things that I think you may be excited for, so stay until the end to learn more!