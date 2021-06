Denmark will send asylum seekers to a country outside Europe, where their applications will be evaluated. Last Thursday, the Danish parliament, Folketinget, passed a law that makes this possible. Immigration and Integration Minister Matthias Tesfaye (himself of Ethiopian descent) has been negotiating with Rwanda (which previously accepted 4,000 asylum seekers from Israel) for some time, and has also reached out to Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia. In the event that these asylum seekers are recognized as refugees, this does not mean any trip to Denmark, but that they must be accommodated there.