Ask any Model S or Model X owner about an issue with the half shafts and the “acceleration shudder,” and they’ll probably tell you they know about it. Quite a few will tell you they had to replace half shafts under warranty at least once. It seems Tesla decided to solve the matter once and for all with a new service bulletin published on May 14, 2021. If you were affected, there’s no need to check it: yes, it presents new part numbers.