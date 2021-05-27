Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

3 jailed over 2017 Barcelona attacks by Islamist extremists

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 11 days ago

MADRID — (AP) — A Spanish court on Thursday imposed prison sentences ranging from 8 to 53 years on the three surviving members of an extremist Islamist cell that killed 16 people and injured 140 others in two consecutive attacks in and near Barcelona in 2017.

The three convicted by Spain's National Court were accused of forming part of the cell or aiding it, but not of directly carrying out the attacks.

Two cell members, including a Muslim cleric believed to have been the ringleader, died in an apparently accidental blast at a country house while preparing explosives before the attacks. Six more were shot and killed by police after driving vehicles into groups of bystanders in Barcelona and the nearby coastal town of Cambrils.

The Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for their actions.

A panel of judges convicted Mohamed Houli Chemlal, a 24-year-old Spaniard who survived the explosion days ahead of the attacks, and Driss Oukabir, 32 and originally from Morocco, who had been involved in their preparation but chose not to take part in the end, of belonging to a terrorist organization and manufacturing explosives. They were also found guilty on 29 counts of mass destruction with terrorist intent.

They were sentenced to 53 1/2 and 46 years of imprisonment respectively, although the ruling of over 1,000 pages clarifies that they are expected to serve only a maximum of 20 years.

The court also sentenced Moroccan-born Said Ben Iazza, 28, who helped the ring to buy materials for the explosives, to 8 years' imprisonment for cooperating with a terrorist organization.

Prosecutors in the trial that began in November last year had asked for prison terms ranging from eight to 41 years.

On Aug. 17, 2017, a man driving a van plowed into a section of Barcelona’s crowded Las Ramblas boulevard, killing several people and injuring many others before escaping on foot.

Several members of the cell later carried out a similar vehicle attack in Cambrils, a resort town, before they were shot dead by police. The attackers were carrying knives and wore fake explosive belts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#2017 Barcelona Attacks#Morocco#Attackers#Terrorist Attacks#Extremists#The Islamic State#Terrorist Organization#State Prison#Islamist#Ap#Spanish#National Court#Muslim#Spaniard#Moroccan#The Associated Press#Terrorist Intent#Imprisonment#Explosives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
News Break
Violent Crimes
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Violent CrimesThe Guardian

Three men jailed over 2017 Catalonia terror attacks

Three men have been jailed for between eight and 53 years after being found guilty of assisting the perpetrators of the 2017 terror attacks in Catalonia, which left 16 people dead and 140 wounded. The men who carried out the atrocities – Spain’s worst terror attack since the Madrid train...
MinoritiesBBC

Barcelona: Homophobic attacks spark outcry

A gay rights group in the Catalonia region of north-eastern Spain has warned of increasing incidents of homophobia following attacks in Barcelona over the weekend. The Observatory Against Homophobia (OCH) said five gay men had been injured in three separate attacks. In the most serious incident, a man needed facial...
MinoritiesPosted by
WDBO

Italian police dismantle antisemitic, racist online group

ROME — (AP) — Italian police have dismantled an online group dedicated to antisemitic and racist propaganda that incited young people to carry out extreme actions, authorities said Monday. Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said the crackdown included blacking out the website of the group that claims 17,000 members, including people...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Latin Times

ISIS Fanatics Heinously Behead, Murder Civilians As They Rampage Congo Villages

At least 22 people have been killed, including women and children, by machete-wielding ISIS extremists late Tuesday in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militia linked to the Islamic State (ISIS), reportedly attacked the Kisima-Vutotolia villagers on Tuesday evening, leaving dozens of people dead and several children orphaned.
Public SafetyBBC

Maidenhead far-right 'extremist' jailed for terrorism offences

A "right-wing extremist" has been jailed for possessing manuals on knife fighting and making explosives. Police found a hoard of Nazi-era daggers, far-right literature and a framed Ku Klux Klan certificate in Nicholas Brock's bedroom in Berkshire. The 53-year-old was found guilty in March of three counts of possessing materials...
Public SafetyPosted by
WDBO

Police raids in Europe target worldwide organized crime

BERLIN — (AP) — German officials said police conducted raids Monday targeting people suspected of involvement in organized crime, as part of a larger international bust coordinated by Europol. The European Union police agency, based in The Hague, Netherlands, said it planned to hold a news conference Tuesday on what...
Religionmetrovoicenews.com

Islamists attack church baptism, kill 15 in Burkina Faso

Muslim terrorists are suspected in the murder of 15 Christians during a baptism ceremony in the African nation of Burkina Faso. Violent acts linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have multiplied across Central Africa this year. In a report by International Christian Concern (ICC), Colonel Salfo Kabor, governor of...
Worldqatar-tribune.com

Turkey sentences ex-wife attacker to 10 years in jail

New Delhi: India’s Supreme Court on Thursday quashed a sedition case against veteran writer Vinod Dua for his alleged comments against the Narendra Modi government in a YouTube show saying a 1962 verdict protects .. dpa Islamabad A court in Pakistan on Thursday acquitted a Christian couple who spent eight...
Violent CrimesInternational Business Times

At Least 138 Killed In Deadliest Burkina Faso Attacks Since 2015

Suspected jihadists have massacred at least 138 civilians in Burkina Faso's volatile north in the deadliest attacks since Islamist violence erupted in the west African country in 2015, officials said Saturday. President Roch Marc Christian Kabore denounced an attack near the borders with Mali and Niger, where jihadists linked to...
Violent Crimesjusticenewsflash.com

More than 100 civilians killed in attack on Burkina Faso village

The government said on Saturday that gunmen killed at least 100 people in a village in northern Burkina Faso, the deadliest attack in the country in years. Government spokesman Ousseni Tamboura said in a statement accusing the militants that the attack took place in the village of Solhan in the Sahel’s Yagha province on Friday night.
Europeqatar-tribune.com

Germany hands Iraqi man life sentence for IS war crimes

A 45-year-old Iraqi man who was an Islamic State member and took part in a public execution was sentenced to life in prison by a court in Berlin on Friday for war crimes in his homeland. His 22-year-old son received a juvenile sentence of five years and 10 months in...
Sex CrimesThe Guardian

Rape is being used as weapon of war in Ethiopia, say witnesses

Thousands of women and girls are being targeted by the deliberate tactic of using rape as a weapon in the civil war that has erupted in Ethiopia, according to eyewitnesses. In a rare account from inside the heavily isolated region of Tigray, where communications with the outside world are being deliberately cut off, an Ethiopian nun has spoken of the widespread horror she and her colleagues are seeing on a daily basis since a savage war erupted six months ago.
Violent Crimesfreenews.live

One hundred people were killed in a militant attack in West Africa

Militants staged an attack in the north of Burkina Faso in West Africa. More than a hundred people were killed. This is reported by Reuters. The government noted that this is the largest attack in the last five years. The victims of the militants were residents of a village in the province of Yaga. It is assumed that the attack was organized by jihadists.
Violent Crimesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

At least 100 people killed after gunmen attack Burkina Faso village

At least 100 people were killed in a "barbaric attack" by gunmen targeting a village in northeastern Burkina Faso, said the West African country's president, Roch Kabore, on Saturday. Kabore said he has ordered three days of national mourning over the attack on the village of Solhan in the conflict-ridden...
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

The growing influence of Islamists in Bangladesh: Report

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 24 (ANI): Bangladesh, world's third largest Muslim country, which was swept by a wave of Islamic militancy from 1999 to 2005, has seen an increase in terrorist activity in recent years, including attacks on foreigners, activists and religious minorities. In an opinion piece in Global Watch Analysis,...