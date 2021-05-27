'Firefly Lane' Has Been Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Airing on the Hallmark Channel the Good Witch TV show stars Catherine Bell, James Denton, Sarah Power, Catherine Disher, Kylee Evans, Katherine Barrell, Marc Bendavid, and Scott Cavalheiro. Set in the town of Middleton, the show follows Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale (Bell). She’s the owner of a shop called Bell, Book & Candle and is recently married to Dr. Sam Radford (Denton). Like her daughter Grace, Cassie has the gift of enchanted insight and magical intuition. The velvet pouches of soil discovered by Cassie, Abigail (Power), and Joy (Barrell) at the end of season six mark the start of a new Merriwick mystery for the cousins to unravel. This leads them to reflect on their pasts and how certain life events have impacted who they are now. Alongside the usual Middleton fun, season seven promises new relationships, personal challenges, and romance.