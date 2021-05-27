Man’s Body Found Floating in East River Off Hunters Point Wednesday: NYPD

A man’s body was found near Center Boulevard and 56th Avenue Wednesday (Photo: Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

The NYPD pulled the body of a man from the East River by Hunters Point South Park Wednesday.

Police were called to the waterfront near Center Boulevard and 56th Avenue at around 8 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a body floating in the river near the shoreline, according to police.

The unidentified man is believed to be in his 50s or 60s and light-skinned. He was wearing a brown shirt and camouflage pants when retrieved from the water, police said.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner is determining the cause of death and an investigation is ongoing, the NYPD said.

The police did not provide any other information.