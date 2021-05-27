Cancel
Armenia PM suggests putting international observers on Azeri border -Ifax

By Reuters
Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan suggested on Thursday that international observers from Russia or other Minsk Group countries be deployed to Armenia's border with Azerbaijan, the Interfax news agency reported.

Azerbaijan captured six Armenian servicemen in the early hours of Thursday morning, the defence ministries of both countries said, in the latest twist in a simmering border dispute. The Azeri defence ministry accused the men of trying to cross into Azeri territory. read more

