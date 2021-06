Following June 12 and June 13’s subsequent wins against the Louisiana State University Tigers in the Knoxville Super Regional at Knoxville’s Lindsey Nelson Stadium, the University of Tennessee baseball team is scheduled to play in its first College World Series since 2005. This will be the University of Tennessee’s fifth ever appearance in the College World Series. Tennessee’s first game is June 20 at 1 p.m. CST / 2 p.m. EST at the TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. The Vols will play the University of Virgina. ESPN networks will televise the game.