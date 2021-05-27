Cancel
Elections

UK Politics: Next Labour Leader Odds

By Nikki Adams
SportsBook Review
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent UK Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has come under fire for his party’s latest humiliating defeat at the local council and other elections. Seen as personally responsible for Labour’s glaring failure to bolster the “red wall” across the country he now faces a leadership threat after barely a year in the position.

MinoritiesThe Guardian

Muslim support for Labour party falling, polling shows

Keir Starmer has been warned not to take Muslim voters for granted, as polling shows support for the Labour party, and his personal ratings, falling among Muslim communities. Muslim voters have traditionally been strongly aligned to Labour, with constituencies with large Muslim populations considered among the party’s safest seats. But...
POTUSThe Guardian

Should Labour go big on radical change?

Ed Miliband clearly understands how the Conservative party, despite claiming to have “changed”, is a “long way from grasping the political direction or scale” of the changes needed (Forget incremental change: the left shouldn’t be afraid of thinking big, 10 June). Up against a government that sees “levelling-up” only in terms of regional investment, and education of the disadvantaged simply as a vote-winning ploy rather than a commitment to provide equality of opportunity, Labour has not only to prioritise “big change”, but ensure all policies are based on fairness and justice. Promising a government that would never run down NHS infrastructure, underfund state schools, allow 21st-century universities to be dominated by privately educated students, cut overseas aid needlessly, or require a well-minded football star to persuade it to feed hungry children, would do for starters.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Johnson’s riding high, Starmer’s in the ditch… but how much longer will it last?

Did Boris Johnson do something incredibly clever in December of last year and did Sir Keir Starmer do something extremely stupid? You might think so if you look at graphs of their approval ratings. It is to around about then that we can trace the flip in their fortunes that has since seen the Tory leader bounce back from awful ratings and the Labour leader descend from impressive ones to a dismal score. The effect has been to deepen angst about its prospects within the opposition and heighten Tory hubris.
Public HealthThe Guardian

UK Covid memorial wall should be made permanent, MPs say

It started as an almost guerrilla act of memorialisation. In March, grieving relatives began inscribing red hearts beside a Thameside walkway – one for every person in the UK who died from coronavirus. Now stretching 500 metres, the Covid memorial wall should be made a permanent national landmark, say more than 200 MPs, peers and mayors.
Presidential Electionnewpaper24.com

Keir Starmer information: Labour chief attacked by George Galloway over by-election | Politics | Information – NEWPAPER24

Keir Starmer information: Labour chief attacked by George Galloway over by-election | Politics | Information. The Tories are hoping to take the predominantly working-class West Yorkshire seat from Labour. Earlier this week Sir Keir hit out at what he claimed is a “circus” surrounding the election, which is “disrespectful” to the voters.
U.K.The Guardian

If Unite’s left can’t run a united leadership campaign, it will be harshly judged

In 1970s Britain, there were more than 50 industrial correspondents reporting the day-to-day news of the trade union movement. Today, you can count the number on one hand. Perhaps this explains why a great deal more attention has been paid to the 1 July byelection in Batley and Spen than to another election that could produce a far more dramatic and long-lasting shift in the political landscape: the leadership contest of Unite, Britain’s largest union and the Labour party’s largest single source of funding.
Politicsspenboroughguardian.co.uk

Labour leader Starmer to visit Batley and Spen

Sir Keir will back the party's candidate, Kim Leadbeater, and her "bold and ambitious" plan for the local area, describing her as a "local champion" who will "get things done". Immediately after the local elections in May, thousands of people across the constituency received a letter from Sir Keir asking...
ElectionsHillingdon Times

By-election is about local area, says Labour candidate as leader joins campaign

Labour’s candidate in the Batley and Spen by-election said the poll was about the people of the area and not a referendum on the leadership of party leader Sir Keir Starmer. Kim Leadbeater was speaking after welcoming Sir Keir to the constituency on Thursday as bookies backed the Tories to take the lead in the forthcoming poll.
PoliticsBBC

Ed Miliband: I'm still recovering from time as Labour leader

Ed Miliband has said he is still "recovering" from his time as Labour leader, more than six years after standing down. He told the BBC's Political Thinking podcast leading the party to defeat at the 2015 election had been "gut wrenching". "Frankly, your confidence gets shattered by losing," he told...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer should set up Labour leaders’ forum, says Scottish party boss

Sir Keir Starmer should set up a forum for Labour leaders across the UK to give the party a better chance of winning power, the Scottish Labour leader has said.Anas Sarwar suggested a new group be created, meeting four times a year and bringing together senior party figures from all over the country.The Labour Leaders’ Forum, if established, would include UK chief Sir Keir, Mr Sarwar and Welsh Labour boss Mark Drakeford, as well as each of their deputy leaders.It would also include Labour’s regional mayors – such as Sadiq Khan in London and Andy Burnham in Greater Manchester – so national...
PoliticsBBC

Arlene Foster: What is next for the deposed DUP leader?

As she's about to leave one stage, Arlene Foster is eyeing another. Defying her sometimes austere image she's begun to quote Sinatra - or rather his song That's Life. "That's Life. That's what all the people say. You're riding high in April, shot down in May," go the lyrics. Strictly...
Politicsinews.co.uk

Preventing a progressive alliance will be easy for the Tories – the left is brilliant at splitting itself

As always happens when the Conservatives score a good election result, siren voices are urging the disparate left-wing parties to form a “progressive alliance”. I’ve written before about the numerous fallacies this idea is founded upon – most importantly the bogus assumption that a Labour voter might obediently become a Lib Dem, a Green, a Scottish Nationalist or something else, purely out of dislike for the Conservatives and a vague fellow-feeling with other self-declared progressives.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer tells Labour MPs party has to ‘modernise’ to win again

Keir Starmer has told Labour MPs the party needs to ‘modernise’ and ‘face outwards not inwards’ in wake of its defeat in Hartlepool.The Labour leader was addressing his party’s MPs for the first time since the bruising loss and a subsequent botched reshuffle left his authority diminished. Speaking to a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party, Sir Keir praised the electoral successes Labour did have on ‘super Thursday’, including in Wales.But he said the party couldn’t shirk away from where it had gone backwards among voters, and described the Hartlepool result in particular as a bitter disappointment. He...
Politicsinews.co.uk

Andy Burnham says ‘red wall’ seats would have been safer under his leadership

Andy Burnham says Labour would not have lost as many northern seats to the Tories in the last election had he won the 2015 leadership contest instead of Jeremy Corbyn. The mayor of Greater Manchester said he would not be returning to Westminster “any time soon”, but made it clear he would run for the post of leader a third time after the next election if he had enough support.