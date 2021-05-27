On track to lead SC: A conversation with Ezra Nanes

STATE COLLEGE — As things stand, Ezra Nanes is poised to become the next mayor of State College. Nanes declared victory in the May 18 Democratic primary, holding a nearly two-to-one majority over Jim Leous the following day (election results will not be official until they are certified, which must happen before June 7); there were no Republicans on the ballot. Nanes is director of business development at AccuWeather. In 2018, he became involved in the local political scene when he challenged longtime incumbent Republican state Sen. Jake Corman in the 34th District election. While his bid was unsuccessful, Nanes won 52.8 percent of the vote in Centre County. Nanes lives in State College with his wife, Mieka Haeck, and their two children, Mila, 11, and Raffa, 8.