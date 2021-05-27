Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles vs. White Sox MLB Picks and Odds Analysis

By Willie Bee
SportsBook Review
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince last playing each other more than two years ago, the Chicago White Sox have developed into one of the better teams in baseball while the Baltimore Orioles have remained a consistent underdog at the best online betting sites. Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox. Thursday, May 27, 2021 –...

www.sportsbookreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maikel Franco
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Dylan Cease
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#White Sox Mlb Picks#Odds Analysis#The Chicago White Sox#The Baltimore Orioles#The White Sox#Bookmaker#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Atlanta Braves#Career Chicago#The St Louis Cardinals#Era#Bovada Review#Ne#White Sox 1 1 2#Bird Pitchers Lead Mlb#Al Central#Baltimore Hurlers#Rookie Bruce Zimmermann#Bettors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles reset: What does GM Mike Elias see through 40 games? ‘Very positive steps forward from a lot of individuals.’

Sunday’s 10-5 thumping of the visiting New York Yankees delivered the Orioles to the 40-game mark at 17-23 — a slight improvement on how they played the shortened 2020 season, albeit with an ominously long schedule still before them. Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said Sunday that at the quarter-mark of his third season overseeing this rebuild, the progress ...
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Game 40: Montgomery struggles, offense goes quiet after first inning in loss

Well that was a terrible loss. Up 4-0 after a half inning and 5-2 entering the bottom of the third, the Yankees lost this one, 10-6. Jordan Montgomery couldn’t finish off a number of Orioles in spite of inducing plenty of soft contact, and the Yankees’ offense went down meekly after the first inning. Baltimore scored nine runs with two outs. Frustrating!
MLBsemoball.com

Orioles rally from deficit, beat Yankees 10-6 to avoid sweep

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Maikel Franco homered and drove in three runs, rookie Bruce Zimmermann came out of the bullpen to hold down the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles avoided a three-game sweep by rallying to beat New York 10-6 Sunday. "It was a great comeback from our guys," Orioles manager Brandon...
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles offense erupts on bullpen game day for 10-6 win over Yankees

When the Orioles fell behind the Yankees, 4-0, before they even had a chance to come up to bat, Sunday’s game looked like a much different one than it looked by the time it ended. A couple of struggling O’s broke out in a big way to support long reliever/guy following an opener Bruce Zimmermann, giving the hometown Oriole his first hometown win. By the time all was said and done, the Orioles snapped their losing streak with a 10-6 victory.
MLBCamden Chat

Monday Bird Droppings: Enjoying an off day after a win

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! Did you have a nice weekend? I did, topping it off with a trip to Camden Yards to see the Orioles defeat the Yankees to end the series. After the top of the first inning I had myself convinced that I was in for an afternoon of misery, but the Orioles proved me wrong. A great offensive performance and a heck of a showing from Bruce Zimmermann sent me and the other Orioles fans at the park home happy.
MLBCamden Chat

The Orioles could stand to experiment more with their pitching staff

The Orioles current crop of big league starting options is not especially deep. Sure, John Means is pitching like a Cy Young candidate, but he’s backed up by reclamation projects and inexperienced hurlers that the Orioles’ brass is simply hoping can make it through an entire season. For that reason...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Baltimore Orioles vs Chicago White Sox 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Baltimore Orioles vs Chicago White Sox 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Baltimore Orioles (17-34) will duel the Chicago White Sox (30-20) in the final match of a four-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 2:10 AM ET. Baltimore needs a win here after losing the first three installments of a series versus the Chicago White Sox this weekend. The Orioles lost the opening at 1-5 on Thursday and the doubleheader at 4-7 & 1-3 on Saturday. The Baltimore Orioles will try to prevent a series sweep in facing the White Sox on Sunday. Last time out, Starter John Means allowed 5 hits and 3 earned runs while granting 2 walks and struck out 4 Chicago’s batters. Shortstop Freddy Galvis scored the lone run for the Orioles while Designated Hitter Anthony Santander, 3rd Baseman Maikel Franco, Catcher Chance Sisco, and Left/Right Fielder Ryan McKenna drove one hit each in the loss.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/31/2021

Boston Red Sox (32-20) vs. Houston Astros (28-24) May 31, 2021 4:10 pm. Houston Astros -115 / Boston Red Sox +105; Over/Under: -8.5 (Click here for latest betting odds) The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros meet Monday in MLB action at Minute Maid Park. The Boston Red Sox look...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/31/2021

Minnesota Twins (21-31) vs. Baltimore Orioles (17-36) May 31, 2021 1:05 pm. Baltimore Orioles +148 / Minnesota Twins -160; Over/Under: +9. The Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles meet Monday in MLB action at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Minnesota Twins look for a win after winning seven of their...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins vs. Orioles odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, predictions for May 31 from proven model

The Minnesota Twins will look to continue their recent dominance over the Baltimore Orioles when they meet in the first of a three-game series to help get Monday's MLB Memorial Day schedule underway. The Twins (21-31), fifth in the American League Central, have won the last 15 meetings with Baltimore and 21 of the past 24. The Orioles (17-36), who are fifth in the AL East, 16 ½ games behind first-place Tampa Bay, have not won since a 10-6 triumph over the New York Yankees on May 16. Neither team has played well in May with the Twins going 12-16, while the Orioles are 5-22.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Padres vs. Cubs prediction, odds, pick, and more

The San Diego Padres visit the Chicago Cubs for the second of a three-game set on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Padres-Cubs prediction and pick. The Padres are falling off as they are now on a brutal two-game losing streak. Of course...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Underrated outfielders to consider via trade

The Chicago White Sox might go for some help in the outfield. Luis Robert just recently went down and is going to be out for a few months. That was after they already lost Eloy Jimenez for a few months as well. That is a lot of power going from the lineup that is impossible to replace.
MLBUSA Today

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox odds, picks and prediction

The Detroit Tigers (23-32) and Chicago White Sox (33-22) open a four-game divisional series Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 ET at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook‘s lines around the Tigers vs. White Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Casey Mize is...
MLBtwinspires.com

MLB picks: Astros vs. Red Sox, Royals vs. A's

It’s an All-American League edition of our MLB picks column!. The first game we’ll look at is the series finale between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox. We’ll wrap things up by previewing the late-night series opener between the Kansas City Royals and the Oakland A’s. Houston Astros...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox vs. Yankees odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions for June 6 from top model

The New York Yankees appeared ready to take control of the American League East when they put together a season-best six-game winning streak from May 18-23. Things have gone downhill for the club ever since, however, as New York has lost nine of 12 contests to fall to fourth place in the division and is on the verge of being swept by its most hated rival. The Yankees attempt to avoid such a fate when they host the Boston Red Sox for the finale of their three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball.
MLBHastings Tribune

Tigers lose to White Sox in 10 innings, 5-4

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers had to wait to rally. Rain in the area halted Friday's series opener against the Chicago White Sox in the bottom of the ninth inning. After a 49-minute delay, White Sox closer Liam Hendriks returned to the mound. Rookie Daz Cameron belted a game-tying two-run homer to right field.