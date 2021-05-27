Orioles vs. White Sox MLB Picks and Odds Analysis

Baltimore Orioles vs Chicago White Sox 5/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Baltimore Orioles (17-34) will duel the Chicago White Sox (30-20) in the final match of a four-game set at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 2:10 AM ET. Baltimore needs a win here after losing the first three installments of a series versus the Chicago White Sox this weekend. The Orioles lost the opening at 1-5 on Thursday and the doubleheader at 4-7 & 1-3 on Saturday. The Baltimore Orioles will try to prevent a series sweep in facing the White Sox on Sunday. Last time out, Starter John Means allowed 5 hits and 3 earned runs while granting 2 walks and struck out 4 Chicago’s batters. Shortstop Freddy Galvis scored the lone run for the Orioles while Designated Hitter Anthony Santander, 3rd Baseman Maikel Franco, Catcher Chance Sisco, and Left/Right Fielder Ryan McKenna drove one hit each in the loss.