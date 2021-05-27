Breaking Down Krone America's Company Store Model

It won’t be long before American watch collectors can try on timepieces from IWC, Piaget and Panerai all in the same store. According to WatchPro, Richemont, the parent company of watch brands including Cartier and A. Lange & Sohne, among others, is working to expand its multi-brand watch store concept, TimeVallée, to 100 total locations across the globe over the next five years. Currently, TimeVallée has 15 locations in China that it operates in partnership local companies, including Omni Group and the Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook. A new agreement with department store company, Yintai, which owns 64 mall stores in China, will see the opening of an additional 20 in the region.