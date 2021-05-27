Cancel
Breaking Down Krone America's Company Store Model

By Ben Thorpe
farm-equipment.com
A recent interview with Krone America's Store Operations Manager Reuben Lowrey examined why the company has adopted the private store model and how it works for them. Speaking about Krone's 6 private locations around the U.S. (located in Wisconsin, Idaho and California), Lowrey explains the rationale behind the decision to move forward with company-owned stores vs. outside dealers in these particular areas, saying it was a mix of both a need to fill an area of responsibility and the potential for opportunity.

