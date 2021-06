Just before the holidays, December 16th to be exact, Wesselman Woods announced they were temporarily closing their recycling facility due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, saying they had "to prioritize the health of our volunteers, guests, and staff" due to the fact they rely on "volunteers to help us with sorting the materials." Their hope at the time was to reopen the facility sometime later this spring. However, as of this writing, that is not the case yet. But, they are offering you another off-site recycling option this Saturday (June 5th, 2021).