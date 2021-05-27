Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton County, IL

Fulton County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 37% of people fully vaccinated

Canton Daily Ledger
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFulton County has administered more than 25,756 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of May 24, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. That's up 2% from the previous week's tally of 25,179 COVID-19 doses administered. In Fulton County, 37% of people living in Fulton County are...

www.cantondailyledger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
County
Fulton County, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Fulton County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Tracker#Vaccine Doses#Disease Prevention#Monroe County#Champaign County#Cook County#Covid 19 Vaccinations#Sangamon County#Dupage County#Disease Control#Population#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Illinois StateCanton Daily Ledger

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Illinois

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 11,310 new cases. That's down 25.8% from the previous week's tally of 15,248 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Canton, ILpeoriastandard.com

CITY OF CANTON: Requests For Proposals For Lake Canton Property

City of Canton issued the following announcement on May. 12. The Canton City Council approved a Request for Proposals for Lots 12-20 of the Old Beach Addition to Lake Canton. See the proposal by clicking the link below. Requests for Bids to Acquire Real Estate Owned by the City of...
Canton, ILCanton Daily Ledger

Editor,

This can be considered as a Public Service Announcement. A little over two years ago I read a request for volunteers at WildLife Prairie Park. I drove to the park and filled out an application. Since I had been a construction instructor for Illinois Central College and had founded Habitat for Humanity of Fulton Co., they were glad to have me help with construction projects. The director at the time was Mike McKim. He found out that I had also been involved in fundraising for Habitat as well as Art on Main in Canton. At the time the park was in dire need of additional funds to stay open. Mike formed a committee of "" Friends of Forest Park", previous donors and volunteers. During meetings we discussed different ways of increasing donations. Most previous funding efforts were done in the Peoria market. I suggested that we go beyond Peoria and into surrounding communities.Mike thought that was a good idea. Since I had raised funds for Habitat, Art on Main in Canton and The Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Mike asked if I would help by contacting people I knew in the outlying communities. I was given literature that we helped to create, made a "Park Ambassador" given business cards stating such,and gave stationary and envelopes to send requests for donations to business and individuals.
Lewistown, ILCanton Daily Ledger

Change in meeting date

LEWISTOWN—Please note that the Fulton County Board Ad- Hoc Reapportionment Committee meeting May 13, was changed to May 18, 5 p.m. at the Fulton County Board Office, 257 West Lincoln St., Lewistown. The call-in information will be provided on the committee agenda.
Havana, ILCanton Daily Ledger

Farm Safety Day June 4

HAVANA—This year’s Farm Safety Day will be held Friday, June 4, at the Mason County Fair Grounds in Havana, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This is jointly sponsored by University of Illinois Extension in Fulton and Mason Counties and Fulton County and Mason County Farm Bureaus, with the help of local businesses and donors. There is no charge to attend, but pre-registration is required by May 28.
Lewistown, ILCanton Daily Ledger

Reappointment Committee to meet

LEWISTOWN—Please note that there will be a Fulton County Board Ad- Hoc Reapportionment Committee meeting May 13, 5 p.m. at the Fulton County Board Office, 257 West Lincoln St., Lewistown. The call-in information will be provided on the committee agenda.
Fulton County, ILCanton Daily Ledger

Deputies respond to vehicle rollover

CANTON—Friday, shortly after 9 a.m., Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a one vehicle rollover on Illinois Route 100 at Wright Road. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a vehicle, driven by Russell Brookman, 34, Canton, had exited the roadway and struck a power pole. Brookman did not appear to have serious injuries.