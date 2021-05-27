Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama DH Owen Diodati Heating Up at Right Time in SEC Tournament: "He's Got the Clutch Gene"

By Tyler Martin
Posted by 
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J8q2Z_0aDNSugj00

HOOVER, Ala. — In the 17 games of the 2020 season that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college baseball world got a glimpse of how special then-freshman Owen Diodati could be for Alabama.

He had a batting average of .309 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in only 55 at-bats. his home-run total was second on the team, but his RBI mark was a team-high.

However, the Crimson Tide was robbed of an entire Southeastern Conference schedule so young bats like Diodati had to wait another year to see the type of pitching that makes the league so elite.

"No matter how talented you are, or if you were here last year and you played four weeks of non-league play, you just can't simulate the Southeastern Conference," Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said.

Fast forward to 2021 and the Crimson Tide has gone through a full SEC slate, finishing with a 12-17 mark, but is now on a two-game winning streak in the conference tournament ahead of facing No. 13 Florida on Thursday afternoon at the Hoover Met (4:30 p.m, SEC Network).

Wins over No. 24 South Carolina and No. 2 Tennessee have been possible thanks to Diodati overcoming a dreadful slump that lasted over a month, from late April to late May.

Before his third-inning at bat that resulted in a two-run RBI single against the Gamecocks on Tuesday, Diodati had only five hits in his last 43 at-bats dating back to Alabama's double-header against Kentucky in Lexington on April 25.

Overall, Diodati was only hitting .215 in league play.

"We had seven freshmen or COVID freshmen in the lineup today, and Dio had a rough patch," Bohannon said following his team's 9-3 win to bounce South Carolina from the tournament. "He's typically not a swing and miss guy for a guy that hits for power, and he's been striking out a bunch. Then you start doubting yourself and pressing and making changes. I tried to give him a break here and there. Sometimes mentally, when it's not going well, just taking a step back and watching for a day can help, and we've done that a couple of times. He's pretty good left on left, so when they went to the pin and brought in the lefty, I think in some ways mentally it helps him think about not trying to do too much and just stay on the ball, and that's exactly what he did."

Although that was Diodati's only hit of that contest, it set the tone for his performance against the Volunteers on Wednesday.

The Niagara Falls, Ont. product roped a double down the right-field line in his first at-bat, then in the 11th, smoked a ball up the middle of the infield to score catcher Sam Praytor from second, which proved to be the winning run in a 3-2 thriller.

Since arriving in Hoover, Diodati is 3-for-9 with one extra-base hit, three RBIs and one walk.

"Yeah, I think a lot of it had to do with the mental part of the game," Diodati said of getting out of his slump. "I'm young and got some growing up to do. I think part of it is just remembering it's just baseball and we're here to have fun, and baseball doesn't have to be so serious all the time. I think that's been a big change for me the last couple days.

"It's just about going out and having fun. I've made some small mechanical changes with Coach Bo and our hitting coach over the last couple of days that I think have helped me with the way I'm being pitched and things like that. It's been awesome winning these two games and being in a good position going forward in this tournament."

His resurgence into the player that fans saw during the shortened 2020 season couldn't have come at a better time for the Crimson Tide, with its NCAA-tournament life hanging in the balance.

"He's just got that clutch gene," Bohannon said. "Whatever it is, he's got it. He's a guy that I like having up with people on base, especially late in the game."

On the year, Diodati's average is up to .235 and his 11 homers and 40 RBIs both rank second on the team behind Praytor.

It isn't a forgone conclusion yet that Alabama will be selected to its first NCAA regional since 2014, but a win against a top-15 team in the Gators would move the Crimson Tide from the bubble to firmly in the 64-team field.

"I feel great," Diodati said. "You know, big situations, I think maybe it's just a little bit of a coincidence that I've gotten hits in those situations the last two days, but I'm really just trying to play loose, play free, and have fun when I'm out here. I said it earlier, but baseball is supposed to be fun. We're at the SEC tournament. A lot of kids dream of being here. I don't want to take one minute for granted being out here. It's really unbelievable. As a team, we're really, really close, and it's just really cool to be out here doing what we're doing...

"Obviously, we have work to do, just kind of how the regular season ended up for us. These two wins are huge. We don't plan on stopping here after these two wins. We're a really confident group, and I think we're a really good team, and we can do something really special here in the tournament and hopefully afterwards."

BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
276
Followers
633
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Hoover, AL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, AL
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Bohannon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene#Sec#College Baseball#Double Play#Gamecocks#Sec Network#Volunteers#The Niagara Falls#Ont#Ncaa#Gators#Hoover Met#Crimson Tide#Diodati Heating#Coach Bo#Non League Play#The League#Batting Average#Rbis#Covid Freshmen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Southeastern Conference
Related
Fayetteville, ARharrisondaily.com

Heat rising as Hogs enter SEC Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE — Starting today against the Georgia Bulldogs, the SEC champion nationally No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks commence their perhaps most unimportant week of this baseball season.Coach Dave …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
BaseballScarlet Nation

Hutch's Take: Did the SEC get it right?

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville. The SEC announced its postseason awards for baseball Monday afternoon and with it comes the scrutiny of rabid fan bases across the country. Among the...
Alabama StateRoll 'Bama Roll

Alabama’s Sam Praytor Named All SEC

Fourth year player junior Sam Praytor, was named All SEC first team as a catcher on Monday. Praytor led the team with 13 home runs and 44 RBI on the season while hitting .288 with 11 doubles and threw out 11 runners trying to steal. The Helena native improved to .309 in conference play with eight home runs, 34 hits, and 23 RBI. The last Tide player to be named first team All SEC was centerfielder Taylor Dugas in 2012.
Alabama StateConnecticut Post

Diodati's RBI in 11th leads Alabama past second-seeded Vols

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Owen Diodati singled home Sam Praytor in the top of the 11th inning and 10th-seeded Alabama beat No. 2 seed Tennessee 3-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Alabama (31-22), which is 2-0 in the tournament for the first time since 2010,...
Alabama StateMontgomery Advertiser

Alabama baseball fizzles vs. Florida, sets up SEC Tournament rematch with Tennessee

Alabama baseball struggled to generate offense in a 7-2 loss to Florida in the SEC Tournament on Thursday, and now its season could be on the line. The Crimson Tide will play an elimination game against Tennessee at 10 a.m. Friday (SEC Network), in what could be a play-in game for its NCAA Tournament hopes. Alabama (31-23) beat the No. 2-seeded Vols, 3-2, Wednesday in a wild 11-inning game, and might need to do it again to lock up a regional berth.
College SportsScarlet Nation

SEC Tournament clunker

As well as Georgia played in Tuesday’s opening round win of the SEC Tournament against LSU, Wednesday’s 11-2 loss to Arkansas qualified as something less. Take absolutely nothing away from Razorback starter Lael Lockhart. The lefty was dominant. He had a perfect game working until Josh McAllister singled with two...
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Auburn baseball’s season ends in SEC Tournament loss to Ole Miss

Auburn needed to make a run at the SEC Tournament this week if it wanted to extend its season, but the Tigers’ stay in Hoover turned out to be short-lived. Auburn was eliminated from the SEC Tournament on Day 1, dropping its opening game to Ole Miss, 7-4, late Tuesday night at the Hoover Met. The Tigers’ night started with a bang, thanks to a first-inning leadoff home run from Ryan Bliss, but the team fell behind in the third inning and couldn’t recover against the fifth-seeded Rebels.
Alabama Statelive5news.com

Gamecocks Fall to Alabama in the SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell in the opening round of the 2021 SEC Tournament, 9-3, to Alabama Tuesday afternoon (May 25) at the Hoover Met. Carolina had home runs from Braylen Wimmer and Wes Clarke, which is his national-leading 22nd round tripper, but the...
Florida Statefloridagators.com

SEC Tournament Primer: Florida vs. Alabama

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The Gators limped into the SEC Tournament, burdened by a season-high four-game losing streak. Two games later, Florida's fortunes are loaded with promise. Following wins over Kentucky and Mississippi State in Hoover, Ala., the No. 6-seed Gators (37-19) face 10th-seed Alabama (31-22) at 5:30 ET Thursday. The Gators can advance to the SEC Tournament semifinals with a victory. As an added bonus, they would have Friday off and not have to play again until noon on Saturday. Meanwhile, if the Gators lose to the Crimson Tide, they would have to play No. 2-seed Tennessee on Friday night in an elimination game.