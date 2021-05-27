Cancel
'Friends: The Reunion' Reminds Us Why Ross and Rachel Were TV's Most Important Will They/Won't They

By Liz Shannon Miller
Collider
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt only took one false start due to a pandemic, and a reported $2.5 million each, but HBO Max finally got Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer reunited to reflect on the legacy of what will remain their most iconic work. If your first reaction to checking out Friends: The Reunion was clicking play and saying "Holy shit, what do you mean this is an hour and 44 minutes?" I do not blame you — because I did the same thing. However, despite having a runtime equalling almost five episodes of the actual show, the biggest surprise of the special is just how entertaining and engaging those 104 minutes end up being.

