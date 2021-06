Home equity increased to an all time high in the 1st quarter of the 2021 Housing Market. What states have seen the most amount of home equity gained during this time? What states have seen negative equity increase even with home prices reaching all time highs? What percentage of homeowners have at least 20% equity in their homes? What percentage have less than 10% equity? In this video, we are going to discuss the Corelogic Home Equity Report from Q1 of 2021 and what it means for the Housing Market.