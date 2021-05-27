OOH Ad Stocks Launch as Reopening Gets in Gear (IHRT, LAMR, LPTV, CCO)

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT" or the "Company"), launches PHASE I testing for its long range Infinia radio prototype system. The Infinia data communication unit is transmitting information via HF (High Frequency) radio and supports audio and data. The system communicates through ionospheric propagation environment to reach very long distances. The system aims for ultra-long-range radio communication and can be efficient for wide variety of applications. GBT started the testing of the Infinia range within large metropolitan areas and believes it has achieved successful initial results for audio and data communication. The testing is now focused on utilizing sky waves reliable communication within large city terrains using select types of antennas and advanced electronics to handle interference and noise. Infinia units will be evaluated for transmitting audio and digital information with special attention to privacy and security. The system's testing plan includes testing phases with gradual distance increase. The system is targeted to be synchronized with a web page to enable users to track and inform about their locations around the globe. Along with the range testing, we will also test for signal's clarity, accuracy, privacy, and reliability. GBT will also evaluate other possible telemetry-oriented applications for this type of technology, for example, remote tracking, emergency services and military and civil rescue.