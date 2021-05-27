SATYRICON Exhibition 'Satyricon & Munch' To Explore Intersection Of Black Metal And Visual Art
Norwegian black metal veterans SATYRICON have teamed up with Munch Museum for an upcoming exhibit, set to open in Oslo, Norway in early 2022. The exhibition "Satyricon & Munch" explores the intersection of black metal and visual art, where a specially composed musical work is connected with a selection of Edvard Munch's images. When you enter the large hall on Munch Museum's tenth floor, this exhibition will create an atmosphere that opens up new entrances to Munch's work, and to SATYRICON's music.blabbermouth.net