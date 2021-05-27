Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

By David Henry
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

* Dollar index steady ahead of Friday inflation data * Sterling gets lift on comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan rally holds * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.2203. But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic. China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether lost 1% to $2,858. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9500 90.0730 -0.12% -0.034% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2203 $1.2192 +0.09% -0.13% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.4800 109.1350 +0.32% +5.96% +109.5400 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.59 133.07 +0.39% +5.26% +133.6700 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8979 +0.11% +1.59% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4173 $1.4121 +0.38% +3.75% +$1.4185 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2061 1.2127 -0.53% -5.28% +1.2142 +1.2060 Aussie/Dollar $0.7747 $0.7742 +0.08% +0.73% +$0.7755 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0949 +0.16% +1.47% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8633 -0.30% -3.67% +0.8646 +0.8599 NZ $0.7302 $0.7283 +0.26% +1.69% +$0.7310 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3495 8.3620 -0.05% -2.67% +8.3880 +8.3570 Euro/Norway 10.1898 10.1890 +0.01% -2.66% +10.2208 +10.1778 Dollar/Sweden 8.2968 8.3131 -0.10% +1.23% +8.3293 +8.2926 Euro/Sweden 10.1259 10.1360 -0.10% +0.49% +10.1457 +10.1130 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
154K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#Headline Inflation#Market Rates#Inflation Rates#Currency Markets#U S Interest Rates#Exchange Rates#Dateline#The U S Federal Reserve#British#Bank Of England#Fx#Exchange Bank Of Canada#The Bank Of Canada#89 8920 Euro Dollar#Sterling Dollar#Rate Hikes#Canadian Dollar#Offshore Markets#Market Activity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Marketsgrainews.ca

Canadian Dollar and Business Outlook: Loonie, TSX steady

WINNIPEG – The Canadian dollar was virtually unchanged as the markets opened up on Monday. As of 8:40 a.m. CDT, the loonie was at US$0.8273 or US$1=C$1.2085 compared to US$0.8275 or US$1=C$1.2084 when markets closed on Friday. Crude oil was mixed on Monday as demand expectations were eased due to...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD advances to fresh five-day high above 0.7760

AUD/USD continues to push higher in the American session. US Dollar Index extends daily slide, drops below 90.00. Focus shifts to business sentiment data from Australia. The AUD/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum in the early American session and reached a new five-day high of 0.7766. As of writing, the pair was up 0.3% on the day at 0.7760.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar edges up, recovering from jobs miss

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar edged up as European markets opened on Monday, recovering from Friday’s drop on U.S. jobs data which was below expectations. The jobs data was seen as a relief for markets because it showed a pick-up in job growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy any sooner, hurting the dollar.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields drift higher as ECB meeting looms

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields nudged up from one-month lows on Monday but trade was largely subdued as a European Central Bank meeting loomed. Borrowing costs fell on Friday after a closely-watched U.S. jobs report fell short of expectations, calming worries that a roaring economy could lead the Federal Reserve to soon taper its stimulus.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar struggles for momentum as markets wait for inflation data

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar stabilised on Monday after dropping on Friday following lower-than-expected U.S. jobs data, and currency markets broadly lacked momentum as investors looked ahead to key inflation data later this week. Friday's jobs data was seen as a relief for markets, showing a pick-up in job growth...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: ECB to keep a dampener on euro-zone yields and euro – MUFG

The euro has dropped back modestly against the US dollar over the past week. The main event risk in the week ahead will be the European Central Bank last policy meeting on Thursday. Diverging ECB and Fed QE policy discussions are set to weigh on EUR/USD in near-term but not trigger a sustained reversal lower, according to economists at MUFG Bank.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips slightly as investors wait on the sidelines

* Dollar index edges down * U.S. CPI and ECB meeting on Thursday in focus * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices, adds comment, Changes byline, previous dateline London) By Sinéad Carew NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data after Friday's lower-than-expected jobs data. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. There was little movement in major currency pairs and the S&P 500 was modestly lower without U.S. economic data to help give it direction on Monday. {.N] The dollar index was down 0.1% while the euro was up slightly against the dollar, at $1.2177. "At this point it looks like the market really wants to be short dollars. To us it suggests there's a risk chasing this move. It's a crowded position. You've already got a sizeable chunk of the market that's net short U.S. dollars so if feels like we need a shakeout of those positions," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. While Rai said there was "some risk the dollar will rally" he noted that investors are waiting for Federal Reserve's meeting next week. The foreign exchange market sees no reason for the Fed to change its monetary policy, "so we’ve still got accommodative monetary policy in the United States," said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale. Market participants will also be looking at U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank meeting, both on Thursday. Dovish rhetoric from ECB policymakers suggests the bank is in no hurry to slow the pace of buying under the 1.85 trillion euro ($2.24 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). Speculators decreased their net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Currency investors seemed to shrug off news that the United States, Britain and other rich nations reached a deal on Saturday to squeeze more money out of multinational companies such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentive to shift profits to low-tax offshore havens. "It was expected they'd come to some kind of agreement," said CIBC's Rai, but he said investors were likely wary of making bets as "The road is long and has lots of risks." The Australian dollar, which is seen as a proxy for risk appetite, was up 0.18% versus the U.S. dollar at 0.776. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 0.7% around $36,041 , while ether was up 2.6% at $2,780. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:19AM (1419 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.0350 90.1420 -0.10% 0.060% +90.3020 +90.0150 Euro/Dollar $1.2177 $1.2167 +0.08% +0.00% +$1.2182 +$1.2145 Dollar/Yen 109.2200 109.5350 -0.29% +0.00% +109.6350 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 133.00 133.26 -0.20% +4.79% +133.3800 +132.8900 Dollar/Swiss 0.8981 0.8991 -0.12% +0.00% +0.9010 +0.8977 Sterling/Dollar $1.4165 $1.4164 +0.01% +0.00% +$1.4181 +$1.4112 Dollar/Canadian 1.2081 1.2074 +0.06% +0.00% +1.2106 +1.2066 Aussie/Dollar $0.7755 $0.7742 +0.18% +0.00% +$0.7765 +$0.7727 Euro/Swiss 1.0936 1.0938 -0.02% +1.19% +1.0948 +1.0931 Euro/Sterling 0.8595 0.8590 +0.06% -3.83% +0.8612 +0.8579 NZ $0.7229 $0.7212 +0.26% +0.00% +$0.7239 +$0.7194 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.2820 8.3030 -0.26% +0.00% +8.3260 +8.2605 Euro/Norway 10.0840 10.1020 -0.18% -3.66% +10.1158 +10.0420 Dollar/Sweden 8.2637 8.2613 -0.01% +0.00% +8.2943 +8.2578 Euro/Sweden 10.0621 10.0634 -0.01% -0.14% +10.0905 +10.0470 (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Timothy Heritage)
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD edges higher to 0.7750 area in choppy day

AUD/USD trades in a tight range following Friday's upsurge. US Dollar Index holds above 90.00 on Monday. US Treasury Secretary Yellen's comments helped USD start the week on a firm footing. The AUD/USD pair inched lower during the Asian trading hours but managed to stage a modest rebound during the...
Marketsmidwestfarmreport.com

Markets Steady After Cyberattack

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources, including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, individuals involved in the industry as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports. ■ A cyberattack and weather dominated agricultural conversations this week....
Economypoundsterlinglive.com

Australian Dollar: "Soft Taper" from RBA is Coming says ANZ

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.7624-1.7752. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8099-1.8135. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Reserve Bank of Australia could increasingly become a source of support to the Australian Dollar when it announces what amounts to a 'soft taper' at its July policy meeting. According...
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar dips as Treasury yields subdued

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on. Monday as Treasury yields were moribund and investors looked. ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as. investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise.
BusinessBayStreet.ca

USD/CAD - Canadian Dollar Ignores Weak Domestic Jobs Data

The Canadian dollar continues to chop around in a well-defined $1.2000-$1.2140 range. The upside momentum in April ran out of gas in May because traders believed all the positive news was priced into the currency. Nevertheless, the positive news continues to fuel expectations for further Canadian dollar gains. Canada’s second-dose...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Australian shares inch higher as gold stocks shine; NZ rises

June 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, helped by gold miners, although the gains were capped by weakness in other mining stocks and a subdued finish on Wall Street overnight. The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.3% to 7,302.3, after having closed slightly lower on Monday.
Marketsinvesting.com

FTSE 100 jumps; IWG falls; FX, oil & gold markets steady

Investing.com – The FTSE 100 finished Monday’s session in the green, supported by UK homebuilders after the latest data showed house prices are continuing to surge. The Halifax building society said house prices were 9.5% higher than a year ago in May, the biggest yearly increase since June 2014. The news lifted the likes of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST), Persimmon (LON:PSN), Redrow (LON:RDW), Bellway (LON:BWY) and Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV), who all traded near the top of the FTSE 350.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysia's ringgit gains; Asian FX flat to higher

June 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.350 109.24 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.322 1.3231 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 27.683 27.712 +0.10 Korean won 1112.800 1112.9 +0.01 Baht 31.190 31.18 -0.03 Peso 47.670 47.65 -0.04 Rupiah 14255.000 14260 +0.04 Rupee 72.800 72.8 0.00 Ringgit 4.118 4.126 +0.19 Yuan 6.391 6.3964 +0.08 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.350 103.24 -5.59 Sing dlr 1.322 1.3209 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 27.683 28.483 +2.89 Korean won 1112.800 1086.20 -2.39 Baht 31.190 29.96 -3.94 Peso 47.670 48.01 +0.71 Rupiah 14255.000 14040 -1.51 Rupee 72.800 73.07 +0.36 Ringgit 4.118 4.0400 -1.89 Yuan 6.391 6.5283 +2.14 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Down, Investors Await Further Inflation Data

Investing.com – Gold was down on Tuesday morning in Asia, hovering just below the $1,900 mark as investors await further clues later in the week to gauge inflationary pressure. Gold futures inched down 0.03% to $1,898.30 by 12:12 PM ET (4:12 AM GMT). The dollar, which usually moves inversely to...