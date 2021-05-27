France’s Macron admits some responsibility for Rwanda’s genocide

French President Emmanuel Macron said he recognizes that France bears a heavy responsibility for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda... but stopped short of an apology.

He solemnly detailed how France had failed the 800,000 victims of the genocide during a visit to the central African country.

France ‘was not an accomplice’ in the genocide but ended up siding with Rwanda’s ‘genocidal regime’ and bore an ‘overwhelming responsibility’ in the slide toward the massacres, the French leader said, speaking at the memorial in the capital, Kigali.

France’s failures had contributed to ‘27 years of bitter distance’ between the two countries, he said. “I have to come to recognize our responsibilities.”