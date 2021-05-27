Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

France’s Macron admits some responsibility for Rwanda’s genocide

By Jed Leather
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDNRb_0aDNSYSr00

French President Emmanuel Macron said he recognizes that France bears a heavy responsibility for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda... but stopped short of an apology.

He solemnly detailed how France had failed the 800,000 victims of the genocide during a visit to the central African country.

France ‘was not an accomplice’ in the genocide but ended up siding with Rwanda’s ‘genocidal regime’ and bore an ‘overwhelming responsibility’ in the slide toward the massacres, the French leader said, speaking at the memorial in the capital, Kigali.

France’s failures had contributed to ‘27 years of bitter distance’ between the two countries, he said. “I have to come to recognize our responsibilities.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide#France#Rwanda#French President#Central African#Kigali#Country#Failures#Bitter Distance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Nations join global push against violent extremism online

Two years after a white supremacist in New Zealand livestreamed the killing of 51 Muslim worshippers on Facebook, French president Emmanuel Macron said the internet continues to be be used by terrorists as a weapon to propagate hate. Mr Macron and other leaders from tech giants and governments around the...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

France's Macron in Rwanda to Reset Ties as Survivors Expect Apology

KIGALI (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Kigali on Thursday hoping to reset ties between the two nations after decades of Rwandan accusations that France was complicit in the 1994 genocide. The visit follows the release in March of a report by a French commission of inquiry which said...
Presidential ElectionArkansas Online

France's Le Pen rebrands to face Macron

LA TRINITE-SUR-MER, France -- A year before France's next presidential election, Marine Le Pen is expected to be President Emmanuel Macron's main challenger in a rematch of the 2017 vote. For the past four years, Le Pen has been trying to rebuild her credibility after a poor campaign that was marred by an incoherent message and punctuated by a disastrous debate against Macron.
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

In landmark Rwanda visit, Macron acknowledges French genocide role

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday recognised his country's role in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, as the two countries seek to turn the page on decades of diplomatic tensions over the bloodshed. To cement their rapprochement, Macron announced he would soon name a French ambassador to Rwanda, a role left vacant since 2015 because of the tensions.
Politicseurnews.net

Macron called Israel — trying to make peace with the Palestinians

Many international leaders are already trying to prevent a full-scale war in Israel — French President Emmanuel Macron appealed to Netanyahu. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the actions of Palestinian militants against the background of the ongoing shelling of Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, the press service of the Elysee Palace reports.
Businesskfgo.com

France’s pension reform cannot go ahead as planned – Macron

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s planned reform of the pension system cannot go ahead as planned in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, he said on Thursday, retreating on one of the signature reforms he promised to push through when he came to office. “I do not think...
Politicsmiamiheatnation.com

Macron plans to block use of English in EU meetings in desperate bid to promote French

France 'punishing UK' with fishing crisis says expert. When you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Sometimes they’ll include recommendations for other related newsletters or services we offer. Our Privacy Notice explains more about how we use your data, and your rights. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Politicsgreekcitytimes.com

The Macrons are returning to Greece

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Briggite are coming to Greece, specifically to the Cretan city of Chania, where the Summit of the seven Mediterranean countries will take place in September (after the TIF). This time it is believed that there will be no obstacle for Macron and his wife to...
Politicsscoopcube.com

Merah affair: Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s conspiratorial slip-up at France Inter

The essence Jean-Luc Mélenchon is controversial this Sunday 6 June after commenting on France Inter in which he mentions several different facts, including the 2012 attacks by Mohamed Merah in Toulouse and Montauban, the allegedly carried out with the aim of influencing the presidential elections. The leader of France Insoumise is accused of conspiracy.
PoliticsKeene Sentinel

Putin, Macron drawn into Armenia spat

Russia and France have stepped into the most serious crisis between Armenia and Azerbaijan since last year’s war as a deepening border dispute threatens to erupt into fresh confrontation. Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Russian President Vladimir Putin about the “infiltration” of an estimated 250 Azerbaijani troops 2...