Investview, Inc., a diversified financial technology company that through its subsidiaries and global distribution network provides financial technology, education tools, content, research, and management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets, is pleased to announce that the company has extended its diversification to its blockchain technology holdings with its follow-on investment of an additional $1 million purchase of NDAU– the World’s First Adaptive Digital Currency – a unique category of Proof-of-Stake digital asset optimized for a long-term store of value with attractive staking income.