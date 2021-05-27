Clarke tops Long Beach, claims conference title

April 22 marked the first day of lacrosse practice across Nassau County, but it wasn’t until a full week later South Side would have its entire roster focused on the sport. That’s because on April 28 many of the Cyclones were busy capturing the school’s first girls’ soccer county title since 2014. “The soccer girls got all of their practices in for us so they’d be eligible for the first game,” coach Rob Devlin said. “We definitely have high expectations. We’ve been to the semifinals in back-to-back seasons and the girls have made it a goal to get to the finals and see what happens.”