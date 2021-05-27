Clarke tops Long Beach, claims conference title
Clarke softball coach Rachel Barry has been impressed by the team’s ability to win every type of game imaginable this spring. The Rams were held to a season-tying low two runs by visiting Long Beach on May 20 but still managed to win their 12th straight without a defeat and clinch the Nassau Conference 2 title. Senior pitcher Lola Reese tossed a five-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and freshman Michelle Diaz scored both runs — in the second and sixth innings. Reese’s counterpart, Marines junior Alex Hastings, also allowed five hits and struck out four while continuing her offensive tear by going 3-for-3 at the plate.www.liherald.com