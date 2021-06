Blake Shelton is showing fans his sentimental side. On Monday night's special 10th anniversary episode of The Voice, the country singer put his usual chops-busting mannerisms aside while reminiscing about his relationship with fellow coach and soon-to-be wife Gwen Stefani, and it was too freakin' sweet. Blake, who's been on The Voice since it first debuted back in 2011, said the undeniable highlight of the past 20 seasons has been meeting Gwen. "People ask me all the time, 'What's the greatest thing that has happened for you since you've been on The Voice?'" he recalled. "That's a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here."