Spring in North Carolina is always inspiring to get outside and play in the dirt!. One of the easiest and most rewarding categories of plants to grow are herbs. What can be better than snipping something you grew to make salsa, pesto or perhaps an infused oils and vinegars? Or how about adding your freshly-cut herbs to a stir-fry, salad, dessert or cocktail? Because they are aromatic, herbs are generally left alone by rabbits and deer, and they don’t need a lot of fuss to perform well.