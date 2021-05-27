Cancel
Why PFL’s Ray Cooper III Sees Red for Rory MacDonald

 14 days ago

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the PFL and UFC on ESPN+ live on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Professional Fighters League’s 2021 Regular Season started with the best outcome possible for Ray Cooper III (21-7-1, 8-2-1 PFL). The PFL 2019 welterweight champion dusted off his gloves to score an arm-triangle choke submission victory at the expense of Jason Ponet, who tapped 83 seconds into the opening round. After securing six points, “Bradda Boy” turned his attention to the PFL 2 headliner, which saw Ultimate Fighting Championship vet and Bellator MMA 170-pound champion Rory MacDonald submit Curtis Millender with ease.

Ray Cooper Iii
Curtis Millender
