Why PFL’s Ray Cooper III Sees Red for Rory MacDonald

PFL welterweight contender Rory MacDonald has disputed the notion that all of the world’s top mixed martial artists are in the UFC. MacDonald was one of the UFC’s top welterweights from 2010 to 2016, going 9-4 in the Octagon during that stretch, even fighting Robbie Lawler for the belt at UFC 189 in 2015. Since leaving the UFC, MacDonald traveled to Bellator, where he became that promotion’s welterweight champion, and now he’s in PFL, where he is one of the favorites to take down the $1 million grand prize in the organization’s 170lbs tournament. MacDonald might not be in his prime anymore but he’s still a quality welterweight even though he’s in PFL.