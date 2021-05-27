Cancel
Letter: Shelton mayoral candidate outlines plan for low taxes, improved quality of life

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI will not be a one-trick pony if elected to lead Shelton. I am committed to maintaining a low tax rate and keeping Shelton affordable for our seniors and families. Shelton had low taxes before this mayor and will have them after he is shown the door. Voters will not be giving up their low taxes but they will be gaining better management, financial stability for the future and quality of life improvements.

