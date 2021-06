By now, it is no secret that TikTok can turn aspiring singers into the next big thing. Just a single upload of the right content on the video-sharing platform can catapult one into being a viral smash. However, what often gets left out from the narrative is the amount of hard work and time these “overnight sensations” put into creating content. And sometimes, these “overnight sensations” may have toiled for years to carve a career of their own before. This is exactly the case for rising country singer and TikTok star, Cooper Alan.