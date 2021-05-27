St. Mary’s County Administrator to take Leave of Absence

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Commissioner President Randy Guy has announced that St. Mary’s County Government County Administrator, Dr. Rebecca Bolton Bridgett, will be taking an immediate medical leave of absence.

In the interim, Catherine Pratson, Director, Human Resources, and David Weiskopf, County Attorney, will assume the full duties and responsibilities of the County Administrator position.

Commissioner President Randy Guy said. “I have full faith in Catherine and David’s abilities to ensure uninterrupted county government operations. I wish Dr. Bridgett the best and look forward to her return.”

For more information, please contact the Public Information Office at 301-475-4200, ext. 1342.

