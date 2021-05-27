Big tests loom for North Shore baseball

Though its biggest tests are yet to come, North Shore is off to a strong start in Nassau Conference IV baseball with an 8-2 record and a never-say-die attitude. “We’re battling every inning and shown we have the ability to play with anyone in the conference,” coach Scott Lineman said. “We’ve played a lot of close games so far and there’s probably more to come. We need to become a little more consistent and keep doing the little things it takes to win.”