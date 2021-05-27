Cancel
Nassau, NY

Big tests loom for North Shore baseball

By Tony Bellissimo
Herald Community Newspapers
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough its biggest tests are yet to come, North Shore is off to a strong start in Nassau Conference IV baseball with an 8-2 record and a never-say-die attitude. “We’re battling every inning and shown we have the ability to play with anyone in the conference,” coach Scott Lineman said. “We’ve played a lot of close games so far and there’s probably more to come. We need to become a little more consistent and keep doing the little things it takes to win.”

