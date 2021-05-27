Hitachi ABB to support 250-MW Hatta pumped storage station in UAE

The latest published document on LNG As A Bunker Fuel market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with LNG As A Bunker Fuel investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of LNG As A Bunker Fuel M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Chantier Davie, General Dynamics NASSCO, VT Halter Marine, Gulf Coast Shipyard Group, Aker Philadelphia Shipyard, Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering, Fassmer Werft, Meyer Werft, Flensburger-Schiffbau-Gesellschaft, Meyer Turku, Arctech Helsinki, Fincantieri, Kleven Verft, STX France, Damen Shipyards Group, Hoogezand Nieuwbouw, Ferus Smit, GdanskRemontowa, Sanmar, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry, Wuhu Hongri Shipping company, Jiangsu Zhengjiang Shipyard, CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Shipbuilding, Chongqing Jiangjin Feida, Jiangsu Qinfeng Chuanwu, Tsuji Heavy Industries, Jiangsu Jinyang Shipbuilding & Taizhou Jiangbei Zaochuanchang etc.