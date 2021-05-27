Cancel
New Bern, NC

New Bern police investigate Thursday morning homicide

Sun Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA person was killed by a shooter Thursday morning in the area of Main Street and Pavie Avenue. New Bern police were called to the scene at 4:57 a.m. after a 911 caller reported gun shots. The victim, whose name police have not yet released, died at the scene. An...

www.newbernsj.com
