Warm weather, cool treats

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:20:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Fulton; Knox This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Spoon River The following river information is based on future predicted rainfall. The exact amount, intensity, timing, and location of the rain that will occur is still uncertain. These outlook stages are provided to show what may be expected if the forecast precipitation occurs. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. For the Spoon River at London Mills...the latest stage is 8.2 feet at 8 PM Sunday. Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast with a crest of 15.3 feet early Wednesday morning...which is 0.3 feet above flood stage. The river should rise above the flood stage of 15.0 feet Tuesday evening. The river should fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. At 15.0 feet...Minor flooding begins to agricultural land near the river. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Mon Tue Wed Spoon River London Mills 15 8.2 Sun 8 PM 9.0 13.6 15.3