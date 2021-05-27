Warm weather, cool treats

Effective: 2021-05-12 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. For the Illinois River...including Henry, Peoria, Peoria L/D, Havana, Beardstown...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flood Warning for the Illinois River near Havana. * From this afternoon until further notice. * At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 14.7 feet early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Illinois River Havana 14.0 13.8 Wed 8 am CDT 14.3 14.5 14.6