How to Watch One Championship ‘Full Blast’
Wei Xie carries some significant momentum with him in the One Championship flyweight division. Whether he can build upon it or not remains to be seen. A winner in six of his past seven fights, Xie will face promotional newcomer Kantharaj Shankar Agasa in the One Championship “Full Blast” co-main event on Friday at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The showdown between the two flyweight hopefuls serves as an appetizer for the headliner: a muay Thai affair pitting Saemapetch Fairtex against Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek-U-Thai at 145 pounds.www.sherdog.com