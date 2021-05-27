How to Watch One Championship ‘Full Blast’

Jake Paul, Bellator MMA, Scott Coker, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Ultimate Fighting Championship, Tyron Woodley, MMAjunkie.com, Dana White. One of the principal questions coming out of Logan Paul’s recent exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather has been, how long can Paul keep this whole circus going? The YouTuber-turned-pugilist has made it clear on multiple occasions that, far from a momentary grift, he considers himself a professional fighter and plans to continue his career in the ring for the immediate future, at the very least. But, are there really more big name boxing bouts out there for him considering he has yet to win a fight?