Last year, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in launched a climate-change policy branded as a “Green New Deal” as part of a wider stimulus package for the country’s pandemic-afflicted economy. This sat alongside a commitment to achieve a net-zero carbon emissions target by the year 2050, moves that reflected the increasing traction of environmental concerns in South Korean domestic politics and broader regional dynamics. While the setting of targets followed in the footsteps of China and Japan, the Green New Deal was largely lauded as a pioneering move in the region.