I think it would be fair to say that ‘blower’ graphics card cooling designs have always been a relatively unpopular choice among the PC enthusiast community. It’s not that there’s anything specifically wrong with them per se. Still, it’s largely agreed that the cooling performance they offer is nearly always below par when compared to traditional fan designs. Not to mention the fact that generally speaking, they’re largely associated with inexpensive reference solutions (such as the AMD RX 480, etc.) – Following a report via Videocardz, however, ASUS has announced the launch of their new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Turbo. On the whole, though, we’re not entirely sure just how popular this is going to be.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO