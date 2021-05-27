Cancel
WWE

Is Finn Balor Leaving NXT for WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown?

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinn Balor was on the losing end of an NXT Championship match with Karrion Kross on this week's episode of NXT. The former WWE Universal Champion has been on the Black & Gold Brand since October 2019, and while his return with the brand was only supposed to last a few months he wound up becoming a pillar of the show once again with a second NXT Championship reign, a reinvigorated persona as "The Prince" and excellent matches with Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne. But now that he's firmly out of the NXT Championship picture, fans are starting to speculate if he'll be moving back to either Raw or SmackDown soon.

comicbook.com
NFL411mania.com

Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 5.11.21

Heidi ho, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, and that means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy, and NXT has a big show for us tonight. Both the NXT Women’s and Cruiserweight Championships will be on the line — the latter in a two of three falls match — while Karrion Kross will seek revenge against Austin Theory for last week and MSK battle Breezango. And of course there’s more, but without further ado let’s get right into it.
WWEPWMania

LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – May 11, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with a video package look back at last week’s show, including how The Way captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon in the main event. – We’re live from the...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids — Balor and the Gae Bolg spear guide

After eliminating all Children of the Danu cultists, you’ll receive a quest called “Amber Sun.” You’re tasked with visiting Deirdre at her hut. She’ll then offer you a concoction, one that lets Eivor travel to a dark realm to fight Balor, a demon from Irish mythology. Here’s our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids guide to help you defeat the Balor and acquire the Gae Bolg spear.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

NXT Title Match, Franky Monet 'World Premiere' Set For 5/25 WWE NXT

It will be an NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver rematch on the May 25 episode of NXT. Following a successful mauling of Austin Theory, NXT Champion Karrion Kross was confronted by former champion Finn Balor. Balor stated that he wasn't going to wait in line and he wanted his rematch. Kross agreed with Balor, setting the stage for the NXT Title bout.
WWEPWMania

NXT Championship Match Announced For This Month, Franky Monet’s Debut

Two big matches have been announced for the May 25 WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. It was announced during tonight’s NXT show that Finn Balor will challenge Karrion Kross for his NXT Title in two weeks. The match was made after Balor and Kross faced off following Kross’ non-title win over Austin Theory in tonight’s opener. Balor and Kross both agreed to a title match, which will be their first time doing battle since Kross won the NXT Title from Balor at the recent “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two event during WrestleMania 37 Weekend.
WWEComicBook

NXT's Karrion Kross Defeats Finn Balor and Retains Title in Epic Rematch

Tonight's main event on NXT was the epic rematch between NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Finn Balor, and it did not disappoint. Last time around Balor pushed Kross to his limits, but ultimately fell to Kross and lost his NXT Championship in the process. Now it was time for Balor to get a chance at reclaiming what he lost, but Kross wasn't about to give it up without a fight. One of the best parts of the introduction was Balor sitting on the top rope during Kross and Scarlett's entrance, including all of the lights, music, and smoke, showing he wasn't distracted at all by the spectacle.
WWElastwordonsports.com

WWE NXT Results and Analysis: Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (5/25/21)

A massive night was in store for NXT as the long-awaited in-ring debut of Franky Monet finally took place and perhaps the biggest rematch in the history of NXT went down between Karrion Kross and Finn Balor for the NXT Championship. Here is your official WWE NXT results with analysis and match ratings.
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s WWE NXT Review 5.25.21

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix. It’s time for the big fight night with a Takeover: Stand & Deliver rematch between NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Finn Balor. Kross took the title from Balor last month and it is time for Balor to get his rematch. This is being treated as the big dream rematch and hopefully they live up to the hype. Let’s get it.
wrestlinginc.com

Finn Balor Says He Wants To Return To WWE Main Roster

Finn Balor spoke with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports about his current gimmick, how he ended up returning to NXT, and his desire to get back to the main roster for another run. In terms of who he is in real life, Balor felt like the current iteration of his WWE character is the closest the two have ever been.
WWE411mania.com

WWE RAW Creative Team Reportedly Wants Finn Balor Back On Main Roster

During a recent interview with Ryan Satin, Finn Balor said that he would like to go back to the WWE main roster after being in NXT for two years and making changes to his character there. A new report from WrestleVotes says that the feeling is mutual, at least with...
WWEbleedingcool.com

NXT Recap- Was Karrion Kross Able To Hold Off Finn Balor And Retain?

Hey gang! They've been building to tonight's main event for weeks, and now all they need to do is have the match. NXT Champion Karrion Kross will defend his NXT Championship in a rematch against former champion Finn Balor, looking to win the title for an unprecedented third time. Can Balor do it and put himself in the history books? Or is Kross truly unbeatable? Let's find out!
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Backstage Note On Finn Balor And WWE’s Main Roster

There’s been a lot of speculation about Finn Balor possibly heading back to the main roster after his loss to WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross on this week’s show. It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that members of the RAW creative team have asked for Balor to return for months now. However, no edict has come down from the top to pull Balor from NXT, at least as of this week.
WWE411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Another Friday, another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re starting our build for Hell in a Cell, which is just 3 episodes away after tonight so we better get some kind of story direction going soon. Especially if we’re going to get anything remotely worthy of the Hell in a Cell style match. Tonight the Uso brothers will allegedly reunite to take on the Street Profits, but given the general direction the Bloodline story is going I tend to think Jey either no shows or turns on Jimmy. If Jimmy and Jey square off that does leave the Universal title and Roman Reigns without an opponent, but I imagine Jimmy and Roman will be the title program going into Hell in a Cell, it was one year ago that Roman made Jey quit by choking out Jimmy. Speaking of tag teams, we’ve got a tag team title match as the Dirty Dawgs, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode get their rematch against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Aleister Black returned last week and cost Big E the IC title so we can look forward to the Dark Father squaring off against the Powerhouse of Positivity. Bayley and Bianca Belair will probably continue their feud, but that’s been relatively lifeless thus far. Anyway, let’s get into the action.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

The Rock Reveals Who Coined The Name WWE SmackDown

WWE legend The Rock has revealed that Harvey Wippleman (real name Bruno Lauer) coined the name “SmackDown” and is responsible for the term making it to Webster’s dictionary. Rock credited Wippleman while responding to a tweet from the WWE on FOX Twitter account, which posted a vintage SmackDown logo and...
WWEPWMania

WWE RAW Ratings Report For 5/24

Monday’s live WWE RAW episode, featuring WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka retaining over Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in the main event, drew an average of 1.621 million viewers on the USA Network, according to PWTorch. This is down 11.1% from last week’s 1.823 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania Backlash show.
WWEComicBook

WWE: Latest Report on Adnan Virk's Potential Replacement on WWE Raw

Adnan Virk and WWE announced on Tuesday that, less than two months after it was announced he had signed a multi-year deal with the company, the promotion and the MLB Network anchor had decided to mutually part ways. Virk worked as the play-by-play commentator for seven episodes of Monday Night Raw and the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view but explained in a statement that the grind was simply becoming too much for him.
WWEPWMania

Updated WWE NXT Line Up For Tomorrow Night

Bronson Reed has been announced for tomorrow’s NXT show, his first appearance since winning the North American Championship from Johnny Gargano last week. Bronson will be on the show to address last week’s steel cage match win for the title. Here is the updated line up for this week’s NXT...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

WWE's plans for Ted DiBiase on NXT

In recent weeks, during the weekly episodes of NXT, WWE wanted to bring back one of its most famous Hall of Famers of the famous Gimmick Era, or "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, who had been so much in the minds of fans, discovering the new gimmick of Cameron Grimes, in that of the yellow show of the federation.