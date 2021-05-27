Is Finn Balor Leaving NXT for WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown?
Finn Balor was on the losing end of an NXT Championship match with Karrion Kross on this week's episode of NXT. The former WWE Universal Champion has been on the Black & Gold Brand since October 2019, and while his return with the brand was only supposed to last a few months he wound up becoming a pillar of the show once again with a second NXT Championship reign, a reinvigorated persona as "The Prince" and excellent matches with Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne. But now that he's firmly out of the NXT Championship picture, fans are starting to speculate if he'll be moving back to either Raw or SmackDown soon.comicbook.com