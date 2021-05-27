Is Finn Balor Leaving NXT for WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown?

Another Friday, another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re starting our build for Hell in a Cell, which is just 3 episodes away after tonight so we better get some kind of story direction going soon. Especially if we’re going to get anything remotely worthy of the Hell in a Cell style match. Tonight the Uso brothers will allegedly reunite to take on the Street Profits, but given the general direction the Bloodline story is going I tend to think Jey either no shows or turns on Jimmy. If Jimmy and Jey square off that does leave the Universal title and Roman Reigns without an opponent, but I imagine Jimmy and Roman will be the title program going into Hell in a Cell, it was one year ago that Roman made Jey quit by choking out Jimmy. Speaking of tag teams, we’ve got a tag team title match as the Dirty Dawgs, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode get their rematch against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Aleister Black returned last week and cost Big E the IC title so we can look forward to the Dark Father squaring off against the Powerhouse of Positivity. Bayley and Bianca Belair will probably continue their feud, but that’s been relatively lifeless thus far. Anyway, let’s get into the action.