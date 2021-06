EVERETT — Two men were injured and 16 residents displaced after an early morning fire at an apartment south of Everett. People reported seeing flames around 3:40 a.m. in the three-story building in the 13000 block of Eighth Avenue W. The two men who were hurt were in a second-floor unit, according to South County Fire. One man suffered smoke exposure and was taken to a hospital and the other man had minor injuries that were treated by firefighters and EMTs.