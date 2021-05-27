USGS: Magnitude 3.1 shakes Bakersfield
A magnitude 3.1 hit Bakersfield on Thursday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 3.1 was centered in the Rosedale area.
It hit at 7 a.m.
There have been reports of damage.
