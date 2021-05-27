Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

USGS: Magnitude 3.1 shakes Bakersfield

Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mAKz8_0aDNQfce00

A magnitude 3.1 hit Bakersfield on Thursday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 3.1 was centered in the Rosedale area.

It hit at 7 a.m.

There have been reports of damage.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

3K+
Followers
874
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rosedale, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usgs#Extreme Weather#Usgs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bakersfield, CAPosted by
Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bakersfield: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;
Bakersfield, CAPosted by
Bakersfield Today

Get weather-ready — Bakersfield’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bakersfield: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Maricopa, CAPosted by
Maricopa Digest

Maricopa events coming soon

1. Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Bakersfield; 2. Cen Cals Truck Show; 3. Pull Up- Pick Up Food Distribution; 4. Al-Anon Family Groups: Stockdale Serenity ; 5. Concealed Carry Permit Certification;
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Water Association of Kern County to host fifth Kern County Water Summit

Virtual. A word we have heard and seen a lot of over the past year. This year, the Water Association of Kern County is using virtual to our advantage and bringing speakers from across the state and nation to your computer screens. At a time where the world is at our fingertips, we are excited to bring top governmental appointees from Washington, D.C., and Sacramento.
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Ridgecrest, CARidgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest library hopes to debut Makerspace in mid-June

If you are interested in 3D printing, video productions, producing a podcast or even learning to sew — and you live in the Ridgecrest area —you are in luck. The Kern County Library Ridgecrest Branch is about to get a lot more creative. Thanks to an East Kern economic development grant, the local library will soon host its very own Makerspace. The space will eventually feature 3D printers, laser cutters, soldering irons, sewing machines and much more. All equipment will be free to use. Materials will also be free, although people can also bring in their own.
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

Spray parks will operate on slightly reduced schedule

Spray parks in Bakersfield will open in just under two weeks but operate on a slightly reduced schedule as a precautionary measure due to drought conditions. The city of Bakersfield's spray parks will open Saturday, May 29, and run from 1 to 6 p.m. daily, Tuesday through Sunday, city spokesman Joseph Conroy said. The city's spray parks will be closed on Mondays to conserve water except on three occasions: Memorial Day, which is May 31, July 5, part of the Independence Day weekend, and on Labor Day, Sept. 6.