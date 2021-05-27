Cancel
San Diego, CA

3 hospitalized after Kensington-area rollover crash

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
 11 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision at a Kensington-area intersection Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and Fairmount Avenue.

While the circumstances that led to the collision are under investigation, witnesses told ABC 10News they noticed the traffic lights at the intersection were out due to a power outage, and they believe the outage may have contributed to the crash.

The collision caused one car to flip over onto its roof, while the other vehicle slid off to the side with severe damage to its front end.

Several people who saw the crash rushed to help the victims, and three people were taken to area hospitals with injuries of unknown severity.

San Diego Police are looking into the possibility the crash is DUI-related.

